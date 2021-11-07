Dolphins End Their Losing Streak With Ugly Win

Nobody should expect a masterpiece when two 1-7 teams face off against each other, and the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans certainly lived down to its billing.

But at least the Dolphins found a way to end their season-crushing seven-game losing streak, pulling out a 17-9 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback for the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out because of his finger injury, though Tagovailoa served as the backup.

Tagovailoa wanted to play against Houston, according to FOX Sports, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning he was dealing with a small fracture on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Brissett threw a touchdown pass to Mack Hollins late in the first half, but threw two interceptions and lost a fumble when he was sacked in the fourth quarter.

Myles Gaskin scored the Dolphins' first touchdown on a 6-yard run after taking a direct snap in the Wildcat formation.

The Dolphins defense limited Houston to three field goals and made life miserable for quarterback Tyrod Taylor his return to the lineup after missing seven-plus games with a hamstring injury.

Taylor came in with a great career resume against the Dolphins — 4-2 record as a starter, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions, 113.8 passer rating — but was rattled by the Dolphins' constant blitzing.

The game featured nin turnovers — four by the Texans, five by the Dolphins — dropped passes, some timely penalties, some shoddy blocking by both offensive lines.

The Dolphins defense did come up with a lot of big plays, including three interceptions and five sacks.

It was the fumble recovery — by Brandon Jones after a catch by Jordan Akins with 2:26 left on a play overturned after the Dolphins challenged the ruling — that pretty much sealed the victory for Miami.

Rookie Jevon Holland got his first career pick and was joined by Jerome Baker and Justin Coleman.

Emmanuel Ogbah led the pass rush again and had 2.5 sacks, with Nik Needham and Andrew Van Ginkel getting one each, and rookie Jaelan Phillips sharing one with Ogbah. One of Ogbah's sacks came when Taylor clicked feet with running back Rex Burkhead and Taylor went down on his own before Ogbah touched him down.

Maybe the best example of the kind of game it was came late in the first half after the Dolphins kicked a field goal to go up 10-6. After he was forced out of the pocket, Taylor scrambed toward the sideline and decided to flip the ball forward before going out of bounds to avoid the yardage loss.

The only problem was that he didn't flip the ball out of bounds, and linebacker Jerome Baker was able to do a toe dance along the sideline to make the interception.

It set up Brissett's touchdown pass to Hollins that gave the Dolphins a 17-6 halftime lead.

The only scoring of the second half came on the third field goal by Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn after Houston had a first-and-goal from the Dolphins 5-yard line.

With DeVante Parker on IR, Jaylen Waddle became the focal point of the passing game and finished with eight catches for 85 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki had four catches, including one of his patented one-handed snags.

But this wasn't a game with a lot of highlights. At the very least, though, it produced a long-awaited victory for the Dolphins.