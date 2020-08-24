SI.com
Painful Practice for Dolphins

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' first practice of the week proved a painful one, as three players left early.

The most prominent of the three is linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who appeared to sustain an upper-body injury while pass rushing.

Rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene also left practice early, though it's unclear what happened to him.

Then there was second-year running back Patrick Laird, who sustained an injury to his right shoulder while diving for a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a team drill. Laird was trying to come down with a deep pass near the end zone.

Laird left the field accompanied by a trainer.

The Dolphins were missing three players when practice began Monday, a list headed by cornerback Xavien Howard. He remains on the COVID-19 list and PUP.

Also missing was safety Kavon Frazier, who hasn't practiced since Thursday because of personal reasons, and rookie fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver. The defensive end from Boise State left practice early Saturday because of an apparent injury.

As for the practice itself, it was a ragged effort by the offense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not have a great day, though he did have a nice long completion to Malcolm Perry on a play that took a long time to develop. He also had a nice throw down the middle of the field to Ricardo Louis in a two-minute drill, though overall it was not a great performance.

Defensively, the two guys who stood out were two more free agent linebackers — Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

