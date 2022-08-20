Skip to main content

Tua, Tyreek Making Preseason Debut Against Las Vegas

The Miami Dolphins will use most of their starters in their preseason home opener against the Raiders

Quarterback Tua Tagovaioa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill will make their 2022 preseason debut for the Miami Dolphins in their preseason home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

Head coach Mike McDaniel will be using most of the team's projected starters after more than a dozen players sat out the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

The one front-line player who will be kept out of the Las Vegas game despite practicing Thursday is cornerback Xavien Howard, who the Dolphins certainly don't need to see in game action, as well as fullback Alec Ingold, who practiced all week but is coming off a torn ACL sustained last season while a member of the Raiders.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS MISSING IN ACTION

Also not expected to play are WR Jaylen Waddle, S Eric Rowe, FB John Lovett, TE Tanner Conner, LB Brennan Scarlett, T Terron Armstead and T Greg Little.

Besides Tagovailoa and Hill, those expected to play against the Raiders after sitting the preseason opener include RB Chase Edmonds, LB Melvin Ingram, S Jevon Holland, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Jerome Baker, C Connor Williams, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Zach Sieler and DT Christian Wilkins.

With Williams joining Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson in the lineup, the Dolphins will have four-fifths of their projected starting offensive line in action.

As for as a quarterback rotation, it's probably safe to expect Tagovailoa to play most, if not all, of the first half and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Skylar Thompson take over after that, even though veteran Teddy Bridgewater also could be used.

The Raiders are expected to keep out several of their front-line players for this game, including QB Derek Carr, WR Davante Adams and their top two pass rushers, Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

