Dolphins Take Care of ERFAs, RFAs Are Next

Running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell will be back with the Miami Dolphins in 2022

Hours after placing the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, the Miami Dolphins took care of some more personnel business Tuesday when they extended qualifying offers to exclusive-rights free agent Salvon Ahmed and Elijah Campbell.

As indicated by the definition, the qualifying offers mean that the Dolphins retain exclusive rights to both players, essentially meaning they'll be back with the team in 2022 unless the Dolphins decide to let him go at some point.

The next order of business for the Dolphins will be deciding whether to extend tenders to their restricted free agents, something they don't have to do until the start of the league year next Wednesday (March 16).

The Dolphins have six restricted free agents, a group led by cornerback Nik Needham. The others are wide receiver Preston Williams, safety Sheldrick Redwine, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, running back Patrick Laird and cornerback Jamal Perry.

Depending on the amount of the restricted free agents tenders, the Dolphins can ensure the right to match an offer sheet for one of the RFAs or receive compensation in the form of a draft pick.

Of the Dolphins RFAs, Needham, Eguavoen and Laird would seem to be the biggest priorities to retain.

Ahmed has had his moments since joining the Dolphins in 2020, most notably his 100-yard rushing performance against the New England Patriots in December 2020. Campbell showed good special teams ability in 2021 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Jets.