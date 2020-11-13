SI.com
Dolphins-Chargers Fantasy Outlook

Alain Poupart

Based on the fantasy projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano, particularly when it comes to the quarterbacks, we should expect a shootout between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 10 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

Start of the Week

Chargers QB Justin Herbert at Dolphins: "Herbert continues to shine for fantasy fans, scoring 23.4 fantasy points last week and hitting the 20-point mark in all but one of seven games as a rookie. This week’s matchup in Miami might not look great on paper, but Herbert has put up big numbers regardless of the matchup. What’s more, Miami has allowed 20-plus points to four quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray (37.9), Josh Allen (34.5), Cam Newton (25.7), and Russell Wilson (20.9)."

Start 'Em

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers: "Man, this matchup between Tua and Justin Herbert should be fun. Tagovailoa looked great last week, scoring 20-plus points in a win over the Cardinals and soothing the concerns of fantasy fans. He should put up a good stat line this week, as the Chargers have allowed 16 touchdown passes and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. In fact, five signal-callers have put up at least 19 fantasy points against Los Angeles."

RUNNING BACKS

More Sits: Jordan Howard (Dolphins)

WIDE RECEIVERS

DeVante Parker vs. Chargers: "Parker continues to serve as the top wideout in Miami, and he’s likely to be active in many fantasy leagues this week. However, his matchup against the Chargers isn’t at all favorable. Los Angeles has been tough on receivers lined out wide, allowing just four touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to the position. What’s more, not a single receiver has scored more than 15 fantasy points against them on outside routes." 

TIGHT ENDS

Sit of the Week

Chargers TE Hunter Henry at Dolphins: "Henry is a tough player to bench, but he's failed to put up more than 7.3 fantasy points in three straight games and four of his last five. He has also failed to produce more than four catches in each of his last five contests. Henry has a tough matchup this week too, as the Dolphins have given up three touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to the position. Not a single player at the position has scored more than 9.1 fantasy points against them."

More Sits: Mike Gesicki vs. Chargers

KICKERS

Start 'Em

Jason Sanders vs. Chargers: "Sanders went bananas last week, scoring 14 points in a win over the Cardinals. He's now scored 14 or more points in three of his last five games, and a matchup against the Chargers makes Sanders a nice option this week. Los Angeles has allowed 16 field-goal conversions, 18 extra points, and an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to enemy kickers in 2020."

Sit 'Em

Michael Badgley at Dolphins: "Badgley has been solid in recent weeks, scoring a combined 31 fantasy points over his last three games. That trend could come to an end, though, as a game against the Dolphins is difficult on paper. Miami has been tough on kickers, allowing a league-low five field-goal conversions on just nine attempts. The position has also averaged 4.6 fantasy points against them."

