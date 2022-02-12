Saturday Mailbag: What's the potential for Bowden and Doaks, "fixing" Tua, and more

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, including new head coach Mike McDaniel, 2022 expectations and more

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From phin1984! (@Phin1984Gareth):

What is Lynn Bowden Jr.’s potential?

Hey Gareth, I think Bowden is a very intriguing player because of the multiple ways he can be used and how good he is in the open field with his instincts. I actually could see him being used in a role similar to how the 49ers have used Deebo Samuel, though before anyone goes crazy here I’m not suggesting he’s that player because Samuel is unique. But Bowden is the kind of player who could be used as a receiver, returner and get some carries as well.

From Fish (@gdf13):

How many championships do we win the next 10 years? I’m thinking five. Lol.

Hey Fish, good one. It’s good to dream. For me, though, I’m at the point where I’d like to just see a playoff win — and soon.

From Chris Brooks (@seabrooxx):

How much do you know about Doaks? Could he possibly be a "Mostert" type if given a chance?

Hey Chris, what I know about Gerrid Oaks from training camp and the preseason is that he does possess running ability with the ability to break tackles, but I saw major issues with him as a receiver. And he’s a totally different type of back from Mostert, who’s a speed guy.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

I heard good things, but just how much improvement should we expect to see on offense with McDaniel as HC now?

Hey Bob, given McDaniel’s expertise in the run game, I certainly would expect that part of the offense to be better. Overall, I think the offense clearly will be better, but I’d caution against expecting the Dolphins to have a top 5 offense overnight.

From SLACK20 (@NKNG1305):

How much blame do you lay at the feet of Ross for this constant cycle of mediocrity?

Well, it’s impossible not to look at him because the Dolphins have made the playoffs only twice during his tenure as majority owner, haven’t won a playoff game and are now on their fifth head coach.

From Chuck E. Cheeseistan (@Cheeseistan):

Super Bowl or #1 next year?

Hey Chuck, by #1, I’m assuming you mean the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. That’s a great question because the Dolphins were 9-8 in 2021 with the 15th pick (not counting the trade with the Eagles) and that’s pretty much right smack in the middle. So the question is whether the Dolphins will take a step forward or step back, and I’ll reserve judgment on that until the end of the offseason. Interestingly enough, the Super Bowl was the topic of our first 2022 AFC East Roundtable with the Bills, Jets and Patriots writers for SI Fan Nation.

From David (@dkar84):

If Tua doesn’t show significant improvement and/or Miami doesn’t make the playoffs, is it time to move on from Tua?

Hey David, I don’t think there’s any question this is a make-or-break year for Tua. The Dolphins simply can’t afford to keep wasting years on a quarterback if that quarterback is not moving forward.

From Gustavo Davila (@el_grangus):

Hi Alain. Why is people expecting for McDaniel to "fix" Tua if he didn't do it with JG? 49ers passing offense was painful to watch. Teams need a QB with the proper tools; it’s not like a car that you can “fix.”

Hey Gustavo, I think Dolphins fans and Tua fans in particular are hoping McDaniel can get Tua to reach his full potential, not so much “fix” him. So the questions are whether McDaniel can succeed in that goal, and also what does Tua look like when/if he reaches his NFL ceiling?