Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Favorite Free Agent Targets, Fullback Question, Coaching Search, and More

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dave (@angryvet59):

If McDaniel is hired, any thoughts on who'd he bring on as OC & would he call plays like Shanahan? Appreciate your work Alain.

Hey Dave, first off thanks. I’d be lying if I said I knew whether McDaniel would want to call plays, which remember is something he hasn’t done with the 49ers because that’s Kyle Shanahan’s deal. As for a potential OC, it’s interesting to note that former Dolphins WR Wes Welker is on the 49ers staff, though the name I would throw out there — this is not a report but a guess — would be 49ers pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain!! Who is your favorite free agent(s) this offseason?

Hey A-Rod, to make this fun, I’ll give you one by position, with the understanding that some of them might not be available because they’ll be re-signed: QB Marcus Mariota, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR Mike Williams, TE Zach Ertz, T Orlando Brown, G/C Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, IDL Quinton Jefferson, LB Dont’a Hightower, CB J.C. Jackson, S Jessie Bates III.

From Joe Kirkland (@KirklandJoe):

It seems like the business of the NFL is beyond the grasp of understanding for Mr. Ross. Is now the time to sell the team?

Hey Joe, given what’s gone on during his time as owner, it’s actually a completely valid question that you ask. But because he’s the owner, nobody can make him sell — unless, of course, the Brian Flores lawsuit produces concrete evidence that he did offer Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019, in which case you might get your wish.

From MermAndy (@iamMermandy):

Tanking: Couldn’t an owner, with a HC’s approval, structure a contract that rewards a year 1 tank w/o calling it that? So it’s not overt? To your knowledge, does that happen?

Hey Andy, I’m not exactly sure how you’d structure a contract that encourages losing without it violating the sanctity of competition, so to speak. For the record, I don’t think there’s much question that tanking does go on at times in the NFL, but it would be the result of conversations and everybody being on the same page. For example, the Eagles inserted unproven Nate Sudfeld at quarterback in the fourth quarter of their 2020 finale against Washington even though they were trailing only 17-14. The Eagles lost 20-14 and ended up with the sixth overall pick (which they traded to the Dolphins) as a result. Was that tanking? After Peyton Manning was sidelined with his neck issue in 2011, the Colts went with Curtis Painter, Dan Orlovsky and Kerry Collins at quarterback, finished 2-14, landed Andrew Luck — remember "Suck for Luck" — with the first pick in 2012 and those three QBs were gone after that 2011 season. Was that tanking? But, no, there’s no way it ever would show up in a contract.

From Sflsportsbum (@sflsportsbum):

Re: if next coach is McDaniel, how much time do you feel he should be given to "build/rebuild" and how much time do you think will be allowed?

Hey there, that is a great question. The going rate with the Dolphins lately has been three years, but I worry that the front office thinks the team is closer than it really is (I base that on the reported mandates to work with Tua and keep most of the defensive coaches). My thought is that McDaniel, should he become head coach, be given at least three years, but I’m not convinced he’d get that long (if the record takes a dip).

From Shakemoney78 (@shakemoney78):

Where do you stand on getting a fullback for your 53-man roster?

Howdy, that question depends on what kind of offense you’re going to run. Considering the number of short-yardage situations teams have to convert throughout the course of a season, I do like the idea of a fullback — provided he’s a great blocker, of course.

From Jon Rambo (@thejonrambo80):

In your personal opinion, with the money available how do you rank the most important Dolphins free agents to re-sign this offseason?

Hey Jon, I’ve said all along that Emmanuel Ogbah is at the top of my list and I think I might go with Mack Hollins at number 2 because of his special teams importance and also his ability at wide receiver. Mike Gesicki then would be the clear number 3, followed probably by Duke Johnson.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Salut Alain! If Flo was so honest, why didn’t he resign first and sue afterwards? Why was he eager to continue working for the plantation disdaining him?

Howdy, Flores has said the tipping point for him was getting an interview with the Giants after he says they already had decided they were going to hire Brian Daboll. His issue with the Dolphins didn’t have to do with racism, according to his allegations, but rather for the way they treated him after he refused Stephen Ross’ offer of money to throw games, again according to his allegations. Flores also said the Dolphins ran a smear campaign after he was fired.

From footballfan (@footballphinfan):

With everything happening it might be the right time to do a rebuild starting with a new owner. Rumor is some players want out so sell off those players. Do you see this as a possibility? IMO, it might not be an option.

I have not heard anything about players wanting out, but are we really going to start dumping every good player who wants to leave and go back to having a talent-deficient roster like in 2019? Also, if enough players request trades through their agents, which would be highly unusual, then maybe Ross would decide it’s not worth continue to own the team. But that’s highly speculative.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

If you were a hot coaching candidate who was scheduled to interview for the HC job, would you cancel the interview given the serious allegations that were made by Flores?

Hey E-Rod, easy answer, no, I would not cancel the interview. I absolutely would have direct and tough questions to ask during that interview to feel comfortable this is a job I want to take, particularly if I’m Mike McDaniel or Kellen Moore and I’m already in a pretty good situation in my current role.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Wouldn't the Fins be better off trying to trade Byron Jones than X? Won't get as much in return but after this season cap (nearly identical) hit is more for Jones the following 2 seasons.

Hey Dennis, I don’t think there’s any question from a competitive standpoint, the Dolphins would be better off trading Jones than X because, while Jones is a good cornerback I’m not sure he’s special like Howard. He’s also got three years left on his contract with $6 million in guaranteed money in 2022, per overthecap.com. Howard is more likely to be traded, of the two, because the Dolphins still have to address his desire for a new contract and he should bring back more in return.