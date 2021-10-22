Final Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have seven players listed as questionable for their game against Atlanta

There were a lot more questions than definitive answers on the final Miami Dolphins injury report, along with one new injury to monitor.

The good news would have to be that not one player on the active roster was ruled out, but the bad news is that there were seven who were listed as questionable for the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

And then there's the new injury, a knew issue with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene that also had him listed as questionable. Because he was listed as a limited participant Friday and it was the first time he'd been on the injury report all week, it's fair to suggest the injury likely occurred in practice Friday.

This could be problematic depending on the status of two of the seven questionable players, cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) and Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin). Both of them were listed as limited participants in practice all week after sitting out the game against Jacksonville in London last Sunday.

If none of the three cornerbacks can play against Atlanta, that could be the NFL debut of rookie free agent Trill Williams or perhaps veteran safety Jason McCourty being moved to a position where he has a lot of NFL experience.

Nik Needham and Justin Coleman figure to handle one boundary corner spot and the slot corner spot, but given Atlanta's pass-oriented offense, the Dolphins likely will have five defensive backs on the field more often than not.

WIDE RECEIVER WATCH

The list of players listed as questionable also included the two wide receivers who didn't play against Jacksonville, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

In their absence, Isaiah Ford and Kirk Merritt both were elevated from the practice squad for the Jacksonville game. It was a second time for Ford and he'll have to clear waivers if the Dolphins elevate him a third time.

Center Greg Mancz has started the past three games in the absence of Michael Deiter, who's eligible to come off IR but hasn't been designated to return yet, and now he's dealing with a groin injury that has him listed as questionable.

If Mancz can't play, the logical move would be to insert newcomer Austin Reiter into the starting lineup.

The last of the seven players listed as questionable was rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who's dealing with an ankle injury. This would be a disappointing setback for Phillips, who has made steady progress in recent weeks.

The Dolphins had five other players limited in practice all week, but none of them got game status designation, meaning they'll be available to play: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, DT John Jenkins, S Brandon Jones and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Lastly, offensive tackle Austin Jackson was a full participant Friday after being limited earlier in the week. He also will be available.

FALCONS REPORT

The Atlanta injury report was short, but it did involve outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., who has been ruled out with a knee injury. He's tied for the team lead in sacks, albeit with only two.

Backup cornerback Avery Williams was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.