The Final Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

The final Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 1 provided good news on pretty much all fronts.

In fact, the only player who even got an injury designation was safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was listed as doubtful because of a pectoral injury.

Fejedelem was injured in practice Thursday and was limited the past two days. His absence would be felt on special teams, where he was elected as a team captain.

Fejedelem was the only Dolphins player not listed as a full participant in practice Friday.

The name that intrigued everybody on the injury report this week was Tua Tagovailoa, but as we explained a couple of days ago he was NOT injured but rather received treatment on the hip that he injured last November.

There is nothing unusual about this, which is why it was a surprise this actually became a story this week.

Again, if there was any concern about Tagovailoa's availability for Sunday, he at the very least would have been listed as probable. That he didn't get a game status designation tells you he's fine and playing.

The other six players on the injury report all practiced in full Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Those six are TE Mike Gesicki (glute), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (hand) and WR Preston Williams (knee).

This injury report should put to rest questions about the availability of players like Howard and Parker, obviously two keys if the Dolphins hope to leave Gillette Stadium with a victory.