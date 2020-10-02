The Final Dolphins-Seahawks Injury Report And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins ended up with four players with game status designations for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, and there were some interesting developments on the final injury report Friday.

There was some movement on the Dolphins injury report Friday, including a late addition that could bring about a chance in the starting lineup.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley appeared on the injury report for the first time all week and was listed as a limited participant, usually an indication he got hurt during practice. His injury was listed as a foot and he is questionable for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Now, if Kindley can't go, there are all kinds of scenarios at play here.

Adam Pankey is listed as the backup right guard on the depth chart, but he was inactive for each of the first three games.

The other backup offensive linemen on the roster are rookie Robert Hunt, Julien Davenport and Michael Deiter.

The Dolphins could use either Hunt or Deiter in that spot as well, and yet another option would be using Jesse Davis at right guard — a position he's played before — and using either Davenport or Hunt at right tackle.

So stay tuned on that one.

The other player listed as questionable for the Dolphins was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was back at practice Friday after missing two days because of illness. He was listed as a limited participant.

At this point, one would think that Tagovailoa would be able to suit up against Seattle, but if he can't, the options would include either practice squad rookie Reid Sinnett or signing former Dolphins practice squad QB Jake Rudock.

The outlook doesn't look nearly as good for cornerback Byron Jones, who was listed as doubtful because of the groin injury he suffered early in Week 2. He was limited in practice Friday.

Also listed as doubtful was special teams captain Kavon Frazier, who's got a shoulder injury. It's likely at this point the Dolphins will just swap in their other special teams captain, Clayton Fejedelem, who missed the first three games with a pectoral injury but was a full participant the past two days and didn't get a game status designation.

The big news on Seattle's final injury report was safety Jamal Adams being ruled out, along with cornerback Quinton Dunbar and rookie first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, the linebacker from Texas Tech.

Running back Chris Carson, though, was listed as questionable, though he's likely to play after being a full participant in practice Friday.

Seattle had five other players listed as questionable, including rookie starting guard Damien Lewis.