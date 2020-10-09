SI.com
The Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

Alain Poupart

The news wasn't all good on the final Miami Dolphins injury report of the week for their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the return of cornerback Byron Jones was the most significant development.

Jones, who missed all but four snaps of the previous three games, did not even get a game status designation, meaning he's definitely a go.

Without Jones, rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene got exposed a bit, particularly in the games against Buffalo and Seattle. Now, he can go back to a backup role for which he is better suited in the early stages of his NFL career.

The Dolphins also will have both of their special teams captains in the lineup for the first time all season, with Kavon Frazier also not getting a game status designation. He missed the Seattle game with a shoulder injury after fellow newcomer Clayton Fejedelem missed the first three games with a pectoral injury.

Two players were ruled out for the Dolphins — DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and TE Durham Smythe (knee).

Lawson's status was perhaps more surprising because practice the past two days, albeit on a limited basis, after being out Wednesday when he had an illness along with the shoulder problem.

With Lawson out, that could mean the NFL debut for rookie fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge, who was been inactive all season, and extended playing time for Zach Sieler.

Smythe's absence likely will mean more snaps for Adam Shaheen, the training camp trade acquisition from the Chicago Bears.

The only other player with a game status designation is wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who was listed as questionable with an illness. If he can't play, rookie Lynn Bowden would be a good candidate to take his place on punt returns and Igbinoghene would be the logical choice to return kickoffs.

While Grant missed practice Friday because of his illness, Malcolm Perry was back at practice after being out Thursday with an illness of his own.

Head coach Brian Flores said none of the illnesses that afflicted Lawson, Perry and Grant are COVID-related.

For San Francosci, the big injury news involved quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was not given a game status designation and will start against the Dolphins.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert, who played his first NFL game with the Dolphins a few years back, was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The 49ers ruled out four players Friday: DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and CB K'Waun Williams (knee/hip).

The absences of Ansah and Williams likely will mean more playing time for former Dolphins draft picks Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor.

RELATED: Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

