The Final Dolphins-Rams Injury Report And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins could end up being a full strength on offense after all against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they'll be without a key special teams player.

Defensive back Jamal Perry, who is one of the gunners on special teams, was ruled out Friday on the team's final injury report with a foot injury. Perry did not practice Friday after being limited the day before.

Tight end Adam Shaheen is the only other player with a game status designation, and he was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Shaheen was limited in practice all week. His name was not reported among in-game injuries when the Dolphins last played against the New York Jets on Oct. 18.

The four players who left that game early because of injuries all will play against the Rams, and that includes wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant Friday.

In fact, everybody other than Perry and Shaheen was a full participant Friday.

Having Parker in the lineup obviously is great news with Tua Tagovailoa set to make his NFL starting debut, and having Shaheen available as well would just be a bonus.

For the Rams, they have only player on their active roster who's not certain (barring a late development) of not playing, and that's tight end Tyler Higbee.

He was listed as questionable with a hand injury after being limited all week and head coach Sean McVay said he would be a game-time decision.

Higbee is tied for third on the Rams in receptions with 18, good for 222 yards, and he's tied with Robert Woods for the team lead in touchdown catches with three.

Fellow tight end Gerald Everett has 15 catches.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers was listed as limited Friday for non-injury-related reasons, but he doesn't have a game status designation and that means he will play.