SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Final Dolphins-Cardinals Injury Report And What It Means

Alain Poupart

The running back position, from each side, was the focal point of the final injury report for the Miami Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

The Dolphins ruled out running back Matt Breida because of a hamstring injury, but they also will not have to face former Miami running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake, who was ruled out Friday, sustained an ankle injury in Arizona's last game before its bye, the wild Sunday overtime victory against Seattle in Week 7.

After fellow running back Myles Gaskin was placed on IR on Thursday, the only other Dolphins player with a game status designation is cornerback Jamal Perry.

Perry, who missed the game against the Rams last Sunday, was listed as questionable with his foot injury.

In Perry's absence, rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene served as a gunner on special teams and one would expect the same scenario to play out against Arizona.

As far as the running back situation, the Dolphins still have three left on their roster with Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed.

RELATED: Dolphins Face Running Back Dilemma

Laird practiced in full Thursday after being limited for the first practice of the game. The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Friday after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Dolphins in Intensive COVID-19 Protocol

The other players on the Dolphins injury report this week were S Kavon Frazier, CB Byron Jones, DE Shaq Lawson, S Bobby McCain, LB Elandon Roberts, S Eric Rowe, TE  Adam Shaheen and LB Kyle Van Noy.

Along with Drake, the Cardinals also ruled out cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with a thigh injury. Kirkpatrick has started four games for Arizona this season, including the last three.

Former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and linebacker Zeke Turner toe) also was questionable.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Take Two for Tua

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking to take a step forward in his second start against Arizona

Alain Poupart

Dolphins in Intensive COVID-19 Protocol

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday morning that a member of the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Defense Ready to Make Another Statement

The Miami Dolphins defense could earn even more recognition with another big performance against the Arizona Cardinals' high-powered offense

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Cardinals Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins are not projected to do well from a fantasy football standpoint when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 9 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins game at Arizona is among the top matchups of Week 9

Alain Poupart

Perry Hoping NFL Debut Can Serve As Springboard

Miami Dolphins rookie Malcolm Perry has come a long way since his days as the starting quarterback for Navy

Alain Poupart

Tua Meets Murray Again

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa is looking forward to his matchup with fellow 2018 Heisman finalist Kyler Murray

Alain Poupart

Week 9 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins keep moving up in the national NFL power rankings

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Facing Running Back Dilemma

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with injuries at the running back position, a spot where they have a lot of depth

Alain Poupart

Flores: Tua Is Not on 'Audition'

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores shot back against a report suggesting the 2020 season would serve as a evaluation for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart