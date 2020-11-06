The Final Dolphins-Cardinals Injury Report And What It Means

The running back position, from each side, was the focal point of the final injury report for the Miami Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Dolphins ruled out running back Matt Breida because of a hamstring injury, but they also will not have to face former Miami running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake, who was ruled out Friday, sustained an ankle injury in Arizona's last game before its bye, the wild Sunday overtime victory against Seattle in Week 7.

After fellow running back Myles Gaskin was placed on IR on Thursday, the only other Dolphins player with a game status designation is cornerback Jamal Perry.

Perry, who missed the game against the Rams last Sunday, was listed as questionable with his foot injury.

In Perry's absence, rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene served as a gunner on special teams and one would expect the same scenario to play out against Arizona.

As far as the running back situation, the Dolphins still have three left on their roster with Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed.

Laird practiced in full Thursday after being limited for the first practice of the game. The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Friday after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The other players on the Dolphins injury report this week were S Kavon Frazier, CB Byron Jones, DE Shaq Lawson, S Bobby McCain, LB Elandon Roberts, S Eric Rowe, TE Adam Shaheen and LB Kyle Van Noy.

Along with Drake, the Cardinals also ruled out cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with a thigh injury. Kirkpatrick has started four games for Arizona this season, including the last three.

Former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and linebacker Zeke Turner toe) also was questionable.