The Final Dolphins-Bills Week 8 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Dolphins have four players listed as questionable but haven't ruled out anybody

Linebacker Jerome Baker and wide receiver DeVante Parker were among the four players listed as questionable on the final Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 8 ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highwark Stadium.

Both players were listed as limited participants for the entire week of practice, with the Wednesday injury report consisting of an estimation because it was a walk-through.

Parker has missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury, even though he's also listed with a shoulder issue.

Baker sustained a knee injury in the Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons and is hoping to keep intact his streak of never missing a game because of injury that dates back to high school.

After Baker left the lineup against Atlanta, it was Sam Eguavoen who got the bulk of the snaps at his linebacker spot, so one would assume it would be the same scenario if Baker has to sit out against Buffalo.

Also listed as questionable were center Greg Mancz and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Mancz missed the Atlanta game because of his injury and Austin Reiter played the entire game in his place.

As for Igbinoghene, he was injured in practice last Friday and also missed the Atlanta game, this coming after he played every snap against Jacksonville with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both missing the game with injuries.

No Dolphins player was ruled out for the Buffalo game.

Speaking of Howard and Jones, both were listed as full participants Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Along with the four players listed as questionable, the only player listed as limited Friday was safety Brandon Jones, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

But Jones didn't get a game status designation, meaning he'll be available against Buffalo.

The Bills ruled out starting tight end Dawson Knox for the game Sunday because of a hand injury he sustained in their Monday night loss at Tennessee in Week 6. Knox scored a touchdown in Buffalo's 35-0 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2.

Tommy Sweeney is listed as Knox's backup at tight end on the Bills' depth chart.

Spencer Brown, who has started the past three games at right tackle for the Bills, was listed as doubtful with a back injury after not practicing all week.

If he's out, the Bills could go back to veteran Darryl Williams, who started the first three games at right tackle before moving inside to right guard, and reinsert Cody Ford at right guard.

The other player on the Buffalo injury report is defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury.