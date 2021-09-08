First Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Liam Eichenberg and Preston Williams both were listed as limited participants in practice Wednesday

The first official injury report of the 2021 season provided some answers for the Miami Dolphins, as well as a potential club for their left tackle situation.

The Dolphins listed seven players on that injury report, though everyone practiced. Rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (thigh) and wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) were the only two players listed as limited.

When it comes to Eichenberg, the fact he was limited certainly would seem to decrease the chances that he would be the one to take over at left tackle in the event that starter Austin Jackson can't make his way back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the Week 1 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Of all the possibilities that are out there when it comes to a non-Jackson starting line, the one that still appears the most logical from this vantage, particularly in light of the Eichenberg injury situation, is simply having newcomer Greg Little step up and start in Jackson's place.

When it comes to Williams, this appears to be simply a continuation of the injury issue that cost him the second half of the 2020 season.

While his injury never was officially announced, it always seemed pretty obvious we were looking at a foot issue, so it's no surprise that's the issue right now.

Williams did participate in the final preseason game, but the fact he's still practicing on a limited basis would not seem to bode well for his availability for Week 1.

The other five players on the Dolphins injury report all were listed as full participants: RB Salvon Ahmed (back), S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee) and WR Albert Wilson (quad).

It's certainly worth noting that the Dolphins have only three running backs on the active roster, so Ahmed's status will bare watching over the next two days.

There also was good news because of who WASN'T on the injury report: safety Jevon Holland.

The rookie second-round pick from Oregon didn't play in the final two preseason games because of an undisclosed injury, though he had returned to practice last week.

Look for Holland to get his share of snaps against New England, even though veteran (and team captain) Jason McCourty figures to start at safety alongside Eric Rowe.

New England's injury report for Wednesday featured three players, all listed as limited participants: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and DB Jalen Mills (ankle).

Maybe the most significant player here might be Mills considering he's listed as one of the Patriots' two starting cornerbacks.