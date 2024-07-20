Miami Dolphins' First-Round Pick Chop Robinson Throws Out First Pitch at Marlins Game
Chop Robinson, the first-round selection of the Miami Dolphins, showed he would fit perfectly in Miami. Like many of the Miami Marlins pitchers of late, the rookie linebacker could not find the strike zone.
He attended the Marlins game Friday night and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Robinson participated in the game with the rest of the rookie class.
Despite the high and wide pitch, the rookies seized the opportunity to bond and unite as they prepared for the opening of the training camp on Tuesday for all first-year players.
Robinson, photographed with the Marlins' new first-round selection PJ Morlando, led to the Marlins ranting about the photo on their X account. The Dolphins also took to social media to highlight the occasion, running a photo collection on their website.
The Dolphins will look for Robinson and fellow rookie draft choice Mohamed Kamara to figure into their defensive line rotation early this season. Edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are on the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list as of this week, so they are not expected to be available for the start of the season.
Robinson and Kamara are expected to significantly contribute to the team's defensive line rotation early in the season. With the injuries piling up on the defensive front, their potential to disrupt the quarterback is a source of optimism for the Miami coaches and fans alike.
Veterans must report to training camp this Tuesday. Training camp is at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Hard Rock Stadium grounds. Many practices will be open to the public for free, but they require a ticket to enter.