The First Dolphins-Chargers Injury Report And What It Means

Alain Poupart

Running back Matt Breida, who missed the Miami Dolphins victory against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, was listed as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week after the team conducted a walk-through Wednesday.

He was one of three players listed as limited, along with tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot).

Smythe was injured in the third quarter of the 34-31 victory at Arizona, while Perry has missed the past two games with his injury.

If Smythe became unavailable for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Dolphins always have the option of elevating Chris Myarick from the practice squad. The Dolphins have protected him from being poached off the practice squad all season, though they have yet to use him in a game.

Smythe and wide receiver Preston Williams, who the team placed on injured reserve Wednesday, were the only Dolphins players who had injuries reported in the press box Sunday.

Five other players were listed on the injury report Wednesday as full participants: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (Achilles), RB Patrick Laird (ankle), DE/LB Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder).

Only one Chargers player on the active roster sat out practice Wednesday and it could have implications for a former Dolphins player.

Running back Justin Jackson missed practice because of a knee injury, and that increases the likelihood that former Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage could find himself elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive week.

Ballage rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad a day earlier. The 69 yards represented the second-highest total of Ballage's career behind only the 123 yards he gained for the Dolphins against Minnesota in Week 16 of his rookie season in 2018 when he had a 75-yard touchdown.

Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Joey Bosa, who missed the game against the Raiders because of a concussion, was back at practice Wednesday but on a limited basis.

Also limited were veteran offensive linemen Bryan Bulage and Trai Turner. Bulaga left the Raiders game last Sunday after playing only two snaps; Turner hasn't played since Week 2 when the Chargers lost against the Kansas City Chiefs.

