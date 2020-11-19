SI.com
The First Dolphins-Broncos Injury Report And What It Means

Alain Poupart

The first injury report of the week for the Miami Dolphins revealed two new injuries, though the only two players who were not full participants Wednesday are dealing with preexisting issues.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was the only who did not practice, and that was because of the hip injury he sustained in the 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Guard Solomon Kindley, meanwhile, was limited with a foot injury. He also was on the injury report with a foot injury during Week 6 ahead of the game against the New York Jets.

The three new injuries involved TE Durham Smythe (knee) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (foot). Both of them were full participants in practice Wednesday. We're not making a big deal of Tua's injury, even given his significance as a player, because he wasn't limited at practice.

The big news perhaps involved running back Matt Breida, who was a full participant. He has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury.

If Breida can play against Denver, one would expect he would split time at running back with rookie free agent Salvon Ahmed, though Ahmed probably earned another start with his performance against the Chargers.

The other players on the injury report dealing with old issues but were full participants Wednesday were S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (Achilles), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and CB Jamal Perry (foot).

For Denver, the focus, of course, is on quarterback Drew Lock, who's dealing with an injury to his ribs. Lock did not practice Wednesday, though the expectation is that he may get some work later in the week.

If Lock doesn't play against the Dolphins, the Broncos would go with either Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel as their starting quarterback.

Another key player who did not practice Wednesday was tight end Noah Fant (ribs), along with ILB Joe Jones (calf) and T Jake Rodgers (shoulder).

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, who the Broncos acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, and first-round pick (and Tua teammate at Alabama) Jerry Jeudy highlighted the list of five Denver players who were limited. Bouye has a hip injury, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle problem.

