The First Dolphins-Seahawks Injury Report of Week 4 and What It Means

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have some big names on their first injury report of Week 4, but it's hard to complain when it compare it to that of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, who will come to Hard Rock Stadium sporting a 3-0 record, had a whopping 25 players on their injury report — though three of them were "resting vets."

With the Dolphins, the two names that jumped out were those of cornerback Byron Jones and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

What stood out also was one name that WASN'T on the injury report, and that's DeVante Parker. It's obviously a great sign that he's over the hamstring injury that had him on the report every week of the regular season before now. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also is off the injury report for the first time this year after being listed with a hand injury prior to the first three games — even though he played in all three.

We already knew Tagovailoa would be on the list with an illness because head coach Brian Flores made that revelation at the end of his Zoom media session Wednesday.

Jones, meanwhile, continues to deal with the groin injury he sustained early in the Week 2 game against Buffalo, though he's also listed with his Achilles problem.

Jones not practicing Wednesday is not an encouraging sign as far as his availability against Seattle considering he hasn't practiced since his latest injury.

The Dolphins had three players with limited participation, including safety Clayton Fejedelem, who hasn't played in the regular season yet because of a pectoral injury. The others were safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee).

Finally, Brandon Jones was listed on the report with a back injury but was a full participant.

Among the big-name Seahawks players on the injury report, recently acquired safety Jamal Adams did not practice because of a groin injury; running back Chris Carson was limited with a knee injury; fellow running back Carlos Hyde was limited with a shoulder injury; rookie starting guard Damien Lewis was limited with an ankle injury; and starting guard Mike Iupati was limited with a knee injury.

Screen Shot 2020-09-30 at 8.04.11 PM

The three "resting vets" who were limited were wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Greg Olsen.

