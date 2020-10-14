The First Dolphins-Jets Injury Report of Week 6 and What It Means

The good news for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday was the return to practice of defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe, who both missed the game against the 49ers on Sunday because of injuries.

Lawson (shoulder) and Smythe (knee) each was listed as a limited participant in practice, so while there's reason for hope it's too early to assume they'll be available for the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins were missing two defensive starters at practice, though we already knew that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux wouldn't be there after news surfaced of a biceps injury that will keep him out for most, if not all, of the remainder of the 2020 season.

The other missing starter was linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who's dealing with a groin injury.

Van Noy's absence could create a more extensive role for second-year player Andrew Van Ginkel, though Van Ginkel's recent performance alone would dictate he'll be getting more snaps.

The other five players on the Dolphins injury report were listed as full participants, including cornerback Byron Jones, who returned to the lineup against the 49ers after missing two games plus all but four snaps of a third because of a groin injury. So this clearly is great news.

The other full participants on the injury report were CB Xavien Howard (knee), WR DeVante Parker (ankle), G Solomon Kindley (foot) and S Kavon Frazier (shoulder).

The Jets had three players miss practice Wednesday, including quarterback Sam Darnold, who coach Adam Gase already ruled out for the game Sunday.

That means that veteran Joe Flacco will face the Dolphins.

Flacco is 6-0 in his career against the Dolphins, but all those games came when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. In his last outing against Miami, in a 40-0 Ravens victory in a Thursday night game in Baltimore, Flacco was knocked out with a concussion after a vicious hit by linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Another player who missed practice Wednesday was rookie tackle Mekhi Becton, who's dealing with a shoulder injury. Becton, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, did not play Sunday in the Jets' 30-10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also not practicing Wednesday was the Jets' starting left guard, Alex Lewis. He has played every offensive snap for New York this season.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in 2019, was limited with a hamstring injury Wednesday and wide receiver Breshad Perriman, son of former Dolphins wide receiver Brett Perriman, also was limited. He has an ankle injury.