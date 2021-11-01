Dolphins Week 8 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-7 on the season with a 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Cole Beasley's 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter

This wasn't the most noticeable play (that will come later), but let's not forget the Dolphins got within six points after Tua Tagovailoa scored on a quarterback sneak and then converted a two-point attempt with a pass to Mike Gesicki. That put the Dolphins in position to have a chance to take the lead with a defensive stop, one that never came. And it never came because despite the Dolphins having Buffalo in a third-and-11 situation from the Bills 44-yard line after Beasley got himself open in the middle of the field and took a Josh Allen pass for a 20-yard gain. Eight plays later, the Bills had made it a two-score game with a field goal.

2. The Austin Reiter fumble

Hate to throw Austin Reiter under the bus here, but it was he as the Dolphins center who was statistically charged with the fumble on that abomination of a play near the end of the first half. That play was so bad, it was tragically funny, between Gesicki telling Jaylen Waddle where to line up and then getting hit in the chest by the shotgun snap while in motion because right guard Robert Hunt had tapped Reiter to signal the snap on a silent count. Oh, and did we mention that complete mess after the Dolphins were coming out of a timeout? Yeesh! That play on third-and-5 from the Buffalo 12 in the final minute of the first half cost the Dolphins three points, but more importantly any kind of momentum they might have had going into halftime.

3. The third-down incompletion intended for Myles Gaskin

Given the way the defense had played to that point and the fact Buffalo is a clearly superior team, the Dolphins couldn't afford to not be able to answer the Bills' touchdown drive of the third quarter. Not only did the Dolphins not answer, they went three-and-out and put their defense right back onto the field. And that offensive possession ended with what should have been a relatively easy, short completion to Gaskin that instead went awry when Tua Tagovailoa threw behind the running back to make a difficult, albeit not impossible, catch that Gaskin couldn't make.

4. Beasley's 20-yard reception in the third quarter

Yep, that guy again. The score was still 3-3 when the Dolphins defense had Buffalo in a tough spot after a holding penalty, a first-and-20 from the Bills 15. But on third-and-14, the Dolphins couldn't get any pressure on Allen and that allowed Beasley to shake free from Nik Needham in the middle of the field for a 15-yard gain that kept alive Buffalo's first touchdown drive.

5. Jason Sanders' missed field goal

Sure, it's easy to dismiss an early missed field goal in a game the Dolphins ended up losing by 16 points, but Miami needed to play a clean game to have any hope of pulling off the major upset in this game and missing a short field goal like that isn't the way to go.