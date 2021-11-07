Dolphins Week 9 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins improved to 2-7 on the season with a 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Jerome Baker's Interception

This play epitomized the ugly nature of this game between the Dolphins and Texans, but it also helped provide all the cushion the Dolphins would need. It came right after Miami kicked off a field goal to increase its lead to 10-6 with 1:08 left in the half. After a kickoff return to its 26, Houston decided to try to move the ball instead of running out the clock, even after Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Tyrod Taylor on first down. Taylor was under pressure again on second down when he scrambled to his left and toward the sideline. Not wanting to take the sack, Taylor nonchalantly flipped the ball forward before reaching the sideline, but he made the mistake of not aiming wide enough. Big props to Baker for realizing he had stepped out of bounds and re-establishing himself in the field of play before catching the ball with both toes in the field of play.

2. Jevon Holland's Interception

The game certainly didn't begin as though the Dolphins were going to shut down the Houston offense because Taylor drove the Texans from their 28 to the Miami 16 on their first possession. But on third-and-1, the Texans decided to go big and Taylor threw into the end zone. But Brandon Jones' pressure hurried the pass, which then became way overthrown but right into the hands of Holland for his first career interception. The Texans never really looked in sync after that play.

3. Brandon Jones' Fumble Recovery

We didn't put this at number 1 even though it pretty much clinched the victory for the Dolphins because we doubt the Texans would have driven down the field for a touchdown and a two-point conversion anyway. Still, this obviously was a huge play, and kudos to safety Eric Rowe for stripping the ball away from tight end Jordan Akins, to Brandon Jones for being there to jump on the ball, and for the Dolphins coaching staff for challenging the original ruling of an incomplete pass.

4. Emmanuel Ogbah's "Sack" in the Fourth Quarter

We put "sack" in quotation marks because this play was more about the Texans messing up than Ogbah's individual effort. But it was a huge play nonetheless. It came with the Dolphins leading 17-9 but Houston with a first-and-10 at the Miami 45 two plays after Jacoby Brissett's fumble. Taylor dropped back to pass on that first-and-10 but his left foot hit the right foot of running back Rex Burkhead and he fell to the ground, where Ogbah just ran up and touched him down for the sack. The Texans never recovered from the 11-yard loss on the drive and ended up punting away.

5. Mack Hollins' Touchdown Catch

We have to give honorable mention to Mike Gesicki's circus catch on a second-and-22 that set up Jason Sanders' first field goal, but Hollins gets the nod here because he had to get down to catch Jacoby Brissett's low throw on third-and-goal from the 4 after Baker's interception. That was not an easy catch, and Hollins' ability to come down with the ball was the difference between the Dolphins leading 17-6 or 13-6 at halftime.