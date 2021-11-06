The Five Biggest Stories of Week 9

As we approach game day and the Miami Dolphins Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, let's take a quick look back at the top stories (ranked 1 through 5) that dominated the headlines during the week:

Yes, like it or not, and despite the fact that nothing materialized in the final analysis, nothing dominated the headlines this week more than the Dolphins' interest, pursuit, due diligence — whatever term you prefer — in regards to talented but embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. That General Manager Chris Grier addressed the media after a trade deadline when the Dolphins made no deals should provide an idea as to the significance of the story.

If we're talking about Deshaun Watson, then we absolutely can't leave out the quarterback currently on the roster, that obviously being Tua Tagovailoa. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the 2020 first-round pick, who has had to deal with question after question about his standing with the team in his weekly media sessions. To make matters worse, he then had to talk about the tragedy involving former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, now facing criminal charges for a DUI accident that killed a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas.

It's a story we've unfortunately heard quite a bit since DeVante Parker arrived as a first-round pick in 2015, but with a new twist. Hours after Brian Flores informed the media that Parker was likely to miss his fourth game in five weeks, the team placed him on injured reserve — this might comes as a shock to many fans who have been quick to rag on Parker for being injury-prone, but it's the first time he's been on IR in his career.

The Dolphins continue to add young players to their roster in the hope of finding a hidden gem, and the latest example was claiming rookie linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. He became the sixth player on the 53-man roster to join the Dolphins via waivers, and the Dolphins can only hope he develops like two players who joined the team this same way in 2019 — Mack Hollins and Zach Sieler.

5. Holding Pattern for Fuller

Wide receiver Will Fuller V continues to be eligible to return to practice and be designated to return, but another week passed with him on the sidelines. He's scheduled to miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday when the Dolphins face Houston, though head coach Brian Flores said he expected Fuller to return at some point this season.