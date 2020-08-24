The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

It was a busy week at Dolphins camp with the start of padded practices and the media's first look at the team in 2020.

Here then are the five biggest stories of the week:

1. The First Look

After an offseason of Zoom meetings and the elongated acclimation period, the South Florida media got its first look at the 2020 Dolphins with the start of padded practices at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.

Besides the new set of socially distanced journalists and the absence of fans, as well as some coaches wearing masks, it looked like any other training camp.

2. The Fitz Frenzy

What could have been a major story turned out to be pretty much a non-story when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned the day after missing practice for what head coach Brian Flores called personal reasons.

Flores didn't provide details or a timetable for Fitzpatrick's return, which led to totally understandable hypotheticals being mentioned because of the quarterback's age, where he is in his career, and his family situation.

3. Biegel's Bad Break

The Dolphins sustained their first significant injury of the summer when linebacker Vince Biegel, who had made such a good impression in his first year in Miami, went down with a torn Achilles tendon in practice Tuesday.

The team placed him on injured reserve the next day, ending his 2020 season.

4. Tua Time

You didn't think we would write about the top stories of the week and not include Tua, did you?

The story with the prized rookie this week was the roller coaster between his practice performances of Friday and Saturday when he went from having a very rough day to having a very solid practice.

As will be the case with Tua, the overreaction to both events was palpable.

5. Hello Holley

The Dolphins picked up another player from the Canadian Football League this year, signing 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie Nate Holley.

Before he went to the CFL, Holley played at Kent State and was in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Holley played linebacker for Calgary but was listed as a safety in the Dolphins' press release announcing his signing.