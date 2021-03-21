The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

The Miami Dolphins might not have made the splashy moves that some of their fans would have wanted, but they certainly were active nonetheless in the first week of free agency.

But their activity this week expanded beyond free agency, as we examine with our ranking of the top five stories of the week.

1. Filling the Need for Speed

Of the 10 free agent signings the Dolphins made this week, one stood above all others, and it involved wide receiver Will Fuller. In fact, it could be argued he was the one marquee acquisition. The former Houston Texans speedster signed a one-year deal and will bring a dimension that was missing from the Dolphins wide receiver corps.

RELATED: Free Agency Fodder: Fuller, Centers and What's Next

2. The QB Carousel

While there's been a lot of attention devoted this offseason to what potentially could happen concerned the Dolphins starting quarterback position, the backup role always was something that definitely needed to be addressed because Ryan Fitzpatrick always was expected to leave to try to get a job where he would have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting job. After Fitzpatrick did just that by signing with the Washington Football Team, the Dolphins responded by landing Jacoby Brissett on a one-year contract. Among the options on the market, Brissett certainly stood near the top for a quarterback to join Tua Tagovailoa on the roster.

RELATED: Fitz Talks About His Future, the Disappointing End of His Time in Miami, and More

3. Wilson Waived

A player getting released because he refuses to do the things that come with a professional football player wouldn't be a big story in itself, but the Isaiah Wilson story was different because it involved a former first-round pick on whom the Dolphins took a gamble in the hopes they could get him back on track after his troublesome rookie season with Tennessee. Given that there never was any guarantee that Wilson would come to Miami and become an important contributor, this is a transaction that will be forgotten before long, but it does register big time at the moment.

4. Centers of Attention

Is it going to be David Andrews? Or it will be Ted Karras? In the end, it was neither who became the answer as to who the projected 2021 starter at center would end up being because, in a surprising twist, both of them ended up in New England. The feeling all along seemed to be that the Dolphins would make a push for Andrews and then circle back to Karras if they couldn't land the former. But after Karras decided to return to New England, Andrews decided to stay put in New England as well. The Dolphins then turned to Matt Skura, who was a solid starter with the Baltimore Ravens until a major knee injury late in the 2019 season was followed by some shotgun snap issues last year. Skura was signed to a one-year deal essentially to prove he can get back to his pre-injury level.

5. The DT Swap

The Dolphins lost unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Davon Godchaux when he agreed to terms with the Patriots and found his replacement from that same team when they signed Adam Butler. While the two players are comparable in terms of ability — Godchaux probably is better against the run, Butler provides more as a pass rusher — the Dolphins did well in this transaction from a financial standpoint. They also still have a solid defensive tackle rotation with Butler joining Christian Wilkins, impressive 2020 rookie Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler.

----------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL.