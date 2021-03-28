The Miami Dolphins' two big trades dominated the headlines this week, but it wasn't the only news the team made

The Miami Dolphins stole the headlines around the NFL last week with their two major trades involving picks in the top 10 in the 2021 draft.

The team also made some roster moves, though obviously not nearly as many as during the first week of free agency.

We now rank the five biggest stories of the week:

1. Let's Make A Deal

This is a no-brainer as the biggest story of the week. Within an hour on Friday, the Dolphins went from third to 12th with their separate deals with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, that in the end netted them an extra third-round pick in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023.

2. Roberts Returns

After signing free agents from other teams, the Dolphins went to work with some of their own UFAs. One of them was linebacker Elandon Roberts, who found himself a free agent for a second consecutive year after the Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. With Roberts on the mend from a serious knee injury, it always figured that he might have a hard time finding a lot of interest from other teams, making his return more likely. In the end, that's what went down.

3. The Van Noy Noise

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy drew a lot of attention with his "Yeah, no comment" reply to a question about Brian Flores in his first media session since his return to New England. But he clarified those comments — or walked them back, if you prefer to believe that — a few days later during one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. Van Noy went out of his way during that later interview to say he had no hard feelings toward the Dolphins.

4. Missing Out On Guy

The Dolphins have shown an affinity to sign former New England Patriots player and they certainly explored the possibility of bringing in another when they had Lawrence Guy for a free agent visit. In the end, though, Guy opted to return to New England on a four-year deal. Based on the Dolphins' free agency pattern, it probably was a lot longer term than what Miami would have been willing to offer.

5. Mack Is Back

Roberts was the sign UFA to re-sign with the Dolphins last week, as he followed wide receiver Mack Hollins. Actually, it might be more accurate to classify Hollins as a special teams standout because there's where he made his biggest contributions for the Dolphins last year, his late catch in the crazy finish at Las Vegas notwithstanding.