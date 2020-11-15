The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 10

As has been the case throughout 2020, COVID-19 was a big story this week when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, who also made news in other ways.



Here then are the five biggest stories of the week:

1. COVID-19 Concerns

For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins had to put players on COVID-19, this time linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, though they were able to take rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the list. As it played out, the Dolphins were able to remove Van Noy from the list Saturday after some initial thought that he'd have to join Wilkins in missing the game against the Chargers. Some confusion came after Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that Van Noy and Wilkins were on COVID IR and therefore unavailable, though he never specifically said that either was definitely out for the game. Along with the players, the Dolphins announced Friday they'd once again be short-handed in their coaching staff, with four of the five who missed the Arizona game because of COVID-19 protocols also out against the Chargers.

2. Callaway's Time Has Come

There's been a lot of anticipation about wide receiver Antonio Callaway and what he could bring to the Dolphins offense and he might get his chance against the Chargers after being elevated from the practice squad. Callaway clearly has an opportunity to earn some sort of playing time if he can make the most of his chances Sunday because ...

3. Williams Lands on IR

In a bad piece of coincidence, wide receiver Preston Williams sustained a leg injury in the Dolphins' eighth game in Week 9 that landed him on injured reserve. The big difference is that his injury last year definitely was season-ending, whereas the foot injury he sustained against Arizona has not yet been determined to be that severe. Williams will have to miss at least three games, though there was no timetable provided this week.

4. Tua's Revelations

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa had some interesting comments during his weekly Zoom media sessions, particularly when he explained why he insisted on giving Flores a game ball when he came off the field after the victory against Arizona. The reason was it his way of showing his gratitude for the Dolphins selecting him fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Tagovailoa also revealed during his media session that he doesn't whether he'll ever be back to where he was before the hip injury he sustained during his final season at the University of Alabama.

5. Dolphins Give Big Gift

We'll go off the field for the last big story of the week and send a big kudos to the Dolphins for committing $75 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to continue the fight against cancer.