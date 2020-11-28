SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 12

Alain Poupart

As has been the case throughout 2020, COVID-19 was a big story this week when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, but there also were some other noteworthy developments.

Here then are the five biggest stories of the week:

1. Tua's Troublesome Thumb

In his first practice after his much-debated benching against the Denver Broncos, rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa sustained a thumb injury that limited him in practice and had him listed first as questionable and then doubtful for the Week 12 game against the New York Jets.

2. Wilkins Works His Way Back

Probably the best development of the week for the Dolphins was the return of starting defensive lineman Christian Wilkins from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Wilkins' return off the COVID-19 list was accompanied by that of practice squad receiver Matt Cole and the next day by the return of Jesse Davis just three days after he was placed on the list. As the week ended, the Dolphins didn't have one player on the list, a nice development particularly considering all the positive tests that have been popping up around the league.

3. Gaskin Gets Back to Practice

There was some disappointment at the end of the week that running back Myles Gaskin was not activated off injured reserve for the game against the Jets, but his mere return to practice Wednesday obviously was a step in the right direction. The Dolphins had 21 days from that point to activate Gaskin, who went this season from overlooked second-year seventh-round pick to feature back.

4. Zach Takes First Step

After being a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time this year, it almost was a given that former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas would be among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2021. The arrival of first-year-eligible candidates Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson isn't going to make it easy for Thomas to clear the final hurdle and get the call to the Hall next year.

5. Talking Thanksgiving

Before Houston defeated Detroit and Washington defeated Dallas, the Dolphins conducted practice inside their bubble in Davie on Thanksgiving Day to continue their preparations for the game against the Jets. Brian Flores took advantage of the occasion to express his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Dolphins head coach.

RELATED: What the Dolphins (And Their Fans) Should Be Thankful For

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Dolphins Will Defeat the Jets in Week 12, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their sixth victory in seven games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

Alain Poupart

Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

The Miami Dolphins likely will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they face the New York Jets on Sunday

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Running Game Will Be Short-Handed Against Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be down to three running backs for their game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back to their winning ways when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and we dig up some intel on Adam Gase's team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Look to Break Nasty Streak

The Miami Dolphins have not had much success on the road against teams with losing records in recent years

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Rematch

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

The Final Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Injury Report And What It Means

There are some key unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into their game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule Update Coming Soon

The Miami Dolphins should find out the status of their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Alain Poupart

Wilkins Back With Same Energy, a New Outlook and New Hobbies

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be back in the lineup against the New York Jets after missing two games

Alain Poupart

Tua Questionable for Jets game

The Miami Dolphins might be without rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they face the New York Jets on Sunday

Alain Poupart