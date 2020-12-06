The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 13

The news around the Miami Dolphins this week unfortunately once again had to involve COVID-19 to some degree, but it also was a week that brought some good news.

Here comes the ranking of the top five stories of the week:

1. Sanders Shines Again

Kicker Jason Sanders made it back-to-back AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award when he was honored for his work in November. He became the first AFC player to win the award in consecutive months since 2003 and the first Dolphins player to win any AFC monthly award back to back since Jason Taylor did it in 2002.

2. The Great Tua Mystery

Yes, Tua's thumb injury continued to be a big story after he missed the Week 12 game against the Jets. The week was filled with speculation about whether he would play, despite head coach Brian Flores offering little in the way of details. The saga continued all the way until Saturday when Tua's agent, Leigh Steinberg, provided even more fuel for the speculation. By the time Saturday night arrived, it looked more and more likely that Tua would play against Cincinnati.

3. Prime Time! Prime Time!

Not that it was unexpected, but it still was cool to get word from the NFL that the Dolphins game at Las Vegas in Week 16 had been tabbed among five games "to be determined" as the one put into the Saturday night prime-time slot. The game was the only one of the five involved featuring two teams with winning records when the announcement was made, and this Dolphins-Raiders matchup most definitely could have major playoff implications.

4. Pro Bowl Leaders

That Xavien Howard would be leading all AFC cornerbacks in Pro Bowl fan voting released by the league this week was no shock, considering he leads the league in interceptions. The same couldn't be said for punter Matt Haack also leading his position — he even said himself he was surprised that was the case.

5. COVID-19 Issue

This time it was Matt Breida who landed on the Reserve/COVID-19, and that didn't come at a good time considering he was placed on the list the same day the Dolphins listed fellow running backs Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington as doubtful for the game against Cincinnati. It was part of an eventful week for the running back position, which also included Myles Gaskin getting activated off injured reserve Saturday.