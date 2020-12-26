The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 16

There was some interesting movement on the Dolphins roster this week, but the highlight had to be the announcement of the Pro Bowl teams and some disappointment in that regard.

Here then is the ranking of the top five stories of the week:

1. Pro Bowl Rosters Revealed

The Dolphins have come out of seemingly nowhere to put themselves in prime position to make the playoffs and maybe that lack of national attention for most of the season ending up hurting them in the Pro Bowl selection process. How else do you explain the Dolphins having only one selection, that being cornerback Xavien Howard, who couldn't be left out after leading the NFL in interceptions for most of the season? But there was every reason to be upset that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and kicker Jason Sanders were passed up in favor of Kansas City's Frank Clark and Baltimore's Justin Tucker, respectively.

2. Canning Callaway

So much for the idea of wide receiver Antonio Callaway being able to make a quick — and big — impact for the Dolphins offense. After Callaway caught only two passes in five games and was relegated to two special teams last Sunday despite the Dolphins being short-handed at wide receiver, the Dolphins decided to move on from the 2018 Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick. Callaway has been seen as a highly talented receiver since his days at the University of Florida, but it obviously didn't work out for him in Miami.

3. Gaskin Returns

The Dolphins have had players go and come back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and this week it was running back Myles Gaskin's turn to made his comeback from that list. This came three days after his former University of Washington teammate Salvon Ahmed had the Dolphins' first 100-yard rushing performance since 2018.

4. Practice Squad Moves

There were some interesting moves on the practice squad and they involved the wide receiver position. One saw Isaiah Ford elevated to the active roster for the second consecutive week. Then later in the week the Dolphins lost Matt Cole when the San Francisco 49ers signed him to their active roster. Cole was an intriguing, but raw, prospect from Division III McKendree University in Illinois. The Dolphins still have wide receiver depth on the practice squad with newcomer Marcus Kemp, rookie Kirk Merritt and Andre Patton.

5. Family addition

Safety Clayton Fejedelem missed practice Wednesday but had a pretty good reason: His wife Gabriele gave birth to their first child, a son.