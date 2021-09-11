The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week

As we approach game day and the Miami Dolphins Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, let's take a quick look back at the top stories that dominated the headlines during the week:

Before the Dolphins even stepped onto the field for their first practice of the week, they had to deal with some adversity with tight end Adam Shaheen and tackle Austin Jackson both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As the week ended, Shaheen was out for the game, but there was a chance that Jackson could play after he was taken off the COVID-19 list and traveled to New England — albeit separately from his teammates.

With Jackson out of action all week, there was a whole lot of speculation as to what the starting offensive line might look like, and there still are no clear answers at this time. Head coach Brian Flores was asked during each of his media sessions during the week, though he repeated that all options would be explored.

The start of the regular season always brings about the election of captains for every team other than those who prefer going with game captains, and the five who got the nod for the Dolphins in 2021 were tackle Jesse Davis, wide receiver Mack Hollins, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive back Jason McCourty and special teams standout Clayton Fejedelem. Maybe the most noteworthy aspect of this was the one player who wasn't on the list: Tua Tagovailoa, who was one of two QBs (along with Mac Jones) not elected a captain among the 27 teams who chose season captains.

This didn't pertain to the season opener but was significant nonetheless since it involved the greatest coach in Dolphins history, the legendary Don Shula. The team announced plans to celebrate the life of Shula on Oct. 2, the day before the Dolphins are set the face the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium. The public tribute at Hard Rock Stadium will feature testimonials from Shula family members and former players.

The Dolphins have two veterans with a lot of starting experience on their practice squad in Jabaal Sheard and Bobby Hart and both were in the news this week. The Dolphins made Sheard one of their three practice squad protections, along with QB Reid Sinnett and LB Calvin Munson, and Hart was signed this week to offer yet another option should a need arise on the offensive line. The Dolphins also released linebacker Vince Biegel with an injury settlement, allowing him to sign with any team in the league once he's recovered from his foot injury.