September 18, 2021
The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week

Breaking down what made headlines in the week leading up to the home opener against Buffalo
As we approach game day and the Miami Dolphins Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, let's take a quick look back at the top stories that dominated the headlines during the week:

1. FULLER STEPS AWAY

The week began with wide receiver Will Fuller V being removed from the NFL's Suspended by Commissioner list and the anticipation of his regular season debut with the Dolphins, only to end with Fuller away from the team to deal with a personal matter. How this will play out remains to be seen, though Fuller won't play against Buffalo.

2. RAEKWON LANDS ON IR

The Dolphins sustained their first significant injury of the regular season early in the opener at New England and the end result was starting nose tackle Raekwon Davis landing on IR with a knee injury, putting him out of action for at least the next three games. It's obviously a blow for the defense given Davis' ability as a run stopper.

3. WILLIAMS ROLLER COASTER

Like Fuller, there was hope at some point this week that wide receiver Preston Williams would be able to play his first regular season game since last November, but that before he apparently suffered a setback with a knee injury now accompanying the foot problem that's kept him out.

4. SHAHEEN RETURNS

Tight end Adam Shaheen, on the other hand, looks ready to make his season debut after being removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and going from limited in practice that day to being a full participant the next day. Shaheen's return should help the offense after an opener where the tight ends were practically nonexistent in the passing game.

5. JACKSON GETS THE NOD

Shaheen was placed on the COVID-19 list at the same time as Austin Jackson, who back for the opener but didn't play his customary role as the starting left tackle. Instead, he was replaced by rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who by all appearances had a solid showing in his NFL debut. But head coach Brian Flores said Monday that Jackson would go back to his starting role against Buffalo.

