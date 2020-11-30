Dolphins Get Another Prime-Time Game

The Miami Dolphins apparently have become ready for prime-time players.

The NFL announced Monday that the Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders had been selected among five matchups to be played Saturday, Dec. 26 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The Dolphins-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium will be televised on NFL Network and locally on WPLG in Miami and KSNV in Las Vegas.

The decision wasn't surprising considering the Dolphins-Raiders matchup is the only of the five Week 16 games initially scheduled as "to be determined" that pits two teams that currently have a winning record.

The Week 16 Saturday slate also will feature Tampa Bay at Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network and San Francisco at Arizona at 4:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

The other two Week 16 TBD games that now will be played Sunday, Dec. 27 were Cleveland at the New York Jets and Denver at the Los Angeles Chargers.

This will be the Dolphins' second prime-time game of the season, the other being the Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only other time the Dolphins have played a Saturday night game was in 2016 when backup quarterback Matt Moore threw four touchdown passes in a 34-13 victory against the New York Jets that helped the Dolphins eventually earned a wild-playoff berth.

The NFL announced last week that two Week 15 games would be played on Saturday, Dec. 20: Buffalo at Denver at 4:30 p.m., and Carolina at Green Bay at 8 p.m.