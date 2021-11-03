Grier Addresses Watson Trade Talk and More

The NFL trading deadline came and went Tuesday without any major deals going down, but not before reports surfaced suggesting that trade talks between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans advanced far enough that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke to embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson the previous night after being granted permission by the Texans.

On Wednesday morning, Dolphins GM Chris Grier conducted a rare in-season media session in the aftermath of the trading deadline and naturally the main topic of conversation was the Watson trade talks, why the Dolphins would consider trading for a player with 22 civil lawsuits hanging over his head, what it means in terms of how the Dolphins view Tua Tagovailoa, and much more.

Here were the highlights of Grier's media session:

On the decision to pursue Watson and why the trade fall through: “It’s my job as general manager to always investigate every avenues and players that potentially may or may not be available. First of all, it’s no different … we’ve done that since day one. There’s no mandate from anyone. It’s just how we operate and that’s how every team in the NFL operates. In terms of what discussions (were) had, what people asked for permission, all that stuff, at the end of the day no trade was made. As an organization, we decided not to make a deal. Basically, at the end of the day, you go through these processes, you talk through things and no decision was made and we’re moving forward with the team we had.”

On what it said about the organization's feeling about Tua Tagovailoa: “I don’t think it’s any different than any player on the roster because if there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it. Investigating a player at any position, whether it’s a wide receiver, D-line, O-line, linebacker, if it’s a good player, we’re going to investigate it and look at it and do it. We’re very happy with Tua. We think he’s developing well. Brian (Flores) has been very consistent in his message and we have been as well. He’s working hard. He’s showing a lot of improvement and we think he’ll continue that development and be the player we think he can be.”

On why pursue a guy with 22 pending lawsuits: “Again, we’re doing background work and investigating everything. Just because you do that doesn’t mean you’re going to do a deal. Again, we’re investigating good players and again every situation is unique, and this was a unique situation. We did our due diligence and decided not to pursue a trade.”

On the suggestion that the Dolphins, either directly or indirectly, requested the accusers to sign non-disclosure agreements in settlements: "I think any suggestion that this organization would be dealing behind the scenes and trying to influence decisions is absolutely ridiculous and categorically false. So to say that we would be involved in that is just flat wrong. And it pisses me off, I’m sorry."

On whether the Dolphins will continue to look at quarterbacks after the season: "I think again, you always evaluate the roster. We go through, once the season’s done. Right now our focus is trying to win as many games as we can the second half of the season and we’ll evaluate it, we’ll go through it, and then we’ll deal with free agency and the draft once the season’s over."

On whether he would change anything about the way the Dolphins handled the situation: "I think the one thing is — Brian and Tua have mentioned it, (Brian) has been very consistent in his communication with Tua as well and (we) have talked with his agent behind the scenes. So, again, a lot of the stories that came out (and) involved how this stuff has gone are false. I would say 90 percent of the stuff. So, again, we spent time, we believe in Tua. Brian has been consistent in the messaging. So at the end of the day, we feel good about the communication, where it’s been. But again, a lot of how all this stuff has transpired, a lot of it’s been false."

On how often he had contact with Texans officials: "Again, I’m not get into how often or when. But a lot of the stories that have come out about it, as many times as people reported we’ve been talking to it, are false."

On why not denying what was false: "Because I can’t come out here every week and start denying, saying this is false, false, false. It doesn’t do any good to keep coming out. So for us, I’ve never commented on anything. I don’t deal publicly in the media with stuff. So you guys know that. This is rare for me to speak during the season because I always like to talk to you guys after the season when we have a total picture of everything. But at the end of the day, for us to keep making statements every time someone makes a comment or stuff, because we’ve been involve in a lot of trades, talking with people, looking at stuff that — and I’ve had agents say every trade that they seem to see, ‘Are you guys involved in it?’ Our name’s involved in it. And some of it is true and some of it is not true. You can’t come out every week and just keep denying and denying. People won’t believe you anyway."

On how he can say he believes in Tua but the team has looked into replacing him: “Because, as I’ve told you, if there’s a player there that is considered a top player in the National Football League, I think you always have to do your homework. It has nothing to do with not believing in Tua.”

On whether he's worried about his relationship with Tua because of the Watson situation: “No. Tua is a very great kid, strong-minded. He understands. I’ve been in communication, as I told you, with his agent. We’ve been clear, and again, we’re investigating and looking at all avenues and players, and it was kind of just a unique situation.”

On how concerned Grier was about how a Watson trade would look to the community because of the allegations made against him: “Again, and I respect the question, we did our due diligence behind the scenes trying to figure out, to gather as much information as we can. At the end of the day, we decided not to pursue a trade. We’re just investigating, going through our process like we do, and we decided, as an organization, not to pursue a trade.”

On whether he expects to revisit the idea in the offseason: “I would say, you get through the season. We got to finish up here, and we’ll keep evaluating the entire roster. It’s not just Tua. We want to see improvement from everyone across the roster, keep developing. And then, once the offseason comes, we’ll approach it and make decisions then.”

On whether he thinks the Dolphins missed by picking Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert with the fifth pick in 2020: "I don't know. I leave that for you to judge. At the end of the day we went through the process with everyone and it was a process. And we felt good about Tua. There were a lot of things we liked about Tua. We liked Justin too. He's a good player. We spent time with both players. At the end of the day we chose Tua and we feel he'll be a good player in the league. He's developing."

On whether, amid the allegations against Watson, he ever addressed the rumors of the trade with the women in the Dolphins building to make sure they knew it would be a safe place to work: "No because we never got to the point where anything was going to be realistic as far as happening. It was just us doing our due diligence and talking through things. It never got to a point where anything was that close to happening. Of course if that was happening we definitely would have thought about that and done something."

On how much influence Brian Flores has on the roster: "It's important that you have communication and talk through things and make sure that there's alignment on things. In this case Brian is focused on coaching the team. He was aware, limited, and we updated him on the things going on. But his focus was coaching the football team as we were doing our background work trying to decide in terms of any potential deal that may or may not have been done."

On whether he regrets not keeping the third overall pick in the 2021 draft instead of going from third to 12th and then to sixth: “For us, when we made the decision, at the time we thought it was the best decision for us. At the time, when we made the decision, we felt good about it and doing it. I’m not going to sit here ... it’s easy to throw hindsight, second-guess right now. But we made a decision at the time and felt good about it. And Jaylen (Waddle has) been a good player for us. We’re happy with him. We think he’ll continue to be a very good player. We’re happy with where he is, so we’re excited for his future.”

On how he would assess his drafting in recent years: “Yeah, we’ve added some good young players. I think last year we won 10 games and this year is not where we’re happy. Being 1-7, no one is happy. We’re all frustrated and we’re trying to turn this thing around in the second half of the season. We’ve added good young players. We’re happy with where they are, we think they all will keep developing and look forward to them all being good contributors in the future.”

On the CBS report that Flores wanted Herbert but he picked Tua instead: “That is not accurate. I’m just saying, all the decisions we make as a team and I’m not going to go into who wanted what. But again, that’s speculation that people are just trying ... things come out that are basically wrong and that is one of them.”