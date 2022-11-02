The Miami Dolphins are all in for 2022, but they didn't trade for linebacker Bradley Chubb strictly for this season.

Chubb is playing on his fifth-year option this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and that played a role in the Denver Broncos' decision to trade him. But the Dolphins fully intend of having Chubb be a part of their future, not just the remainder of this season as they make a push for the playoffs and ideally a deep run into those playoffs.

"From our perspective when we do business," Grier said, "we would like to have something done and we anticipate having something finished up here shortly.



"I think when you do these type of deals, you always have to have an eye for the future like we're talking about. For us, adding Bradley, he's a good player, but we also feel good about Jaelan (Phillips), Andrew (Van Ginkel) and Melvin (Ingram), and so adding that piece to that group but you always have to look for the future."



That was the biggest takeaway from Grier's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday, but there were several other interesting tidbits:

HOW THE CHUBB TRADE CAME ABOUT

The Dolphins acquired Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Broncos for RB Chase Edmonds, the 2023 first-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The deal was consummated with Broncos GM George Paton, who ironically worked with Grier in Miami from 2001-06.

"We're always looking for opportunities to upgrade the roster and do things that we thought could benefit us, not just today, but long term as well," Grier said. "So he was 26 years old, a player at a premium position, a very good football player. So we had some very casual conversations a couple of weeks ago about it, but probably until like the last couple of days, when they got back from London is when things really heated up between George and I just having conversations, multiple conversations throughout the day just trying to get see if we get a deal done."

CHUBB AND HIS INJURY HISTORY

Of course, any hesitation in signing Chubb to a pricey long-term contract would stem from his injury history, which involves missing the last 12 games of 2017 with a torn ACL and ankle surgery that cost him 10 games last season.

"We did a lot of research and analytics looking at that as well. You know, with him, obviously the ACL but if you go around the league and look at some of the other guys who are premium pass rushers, historically, there's been guys that have had ACLs and most multiple ACL injuries as well. So with him, he's 26 years old. He's a tough kid. He keeps himself in great shape. Everything that our research, talking to people about him, character and love for football and drive, it matched everything we had had on him studying him coming out of college a few years back, but, listen, injuries happen. But we feel good that his age and how he plays and the things we do that it was a risk worth taking."



WHY NOT DOLPHINS TRADE FOR A CORNERBACK

By the sounds of it, it does appears as though Grier looked for help on the trade market for the secondary, which has dealt with major injury issues with Nik Needham and Brandon Jones both on IR and Byron Jones having yet to play so far this season.

But it's never as simple as wanting a player at a position and just getting whatever you want.

"Again, we'll always keep looking for those opportunities," Grier said. "And you get to the trade deadline, another thing (is) everyone is looking for the same position. They're looking for corners, pass rushers and offensive linemen. And so for us, we didn't make the move. Our coaching staff feels very strongly, as I do, that we have a good group of guys. The guys have played well that have been inserted and asked to do more than some guys have ever done for a few years. But they're all team guys. They fit very well in the scheme. And so we're happy with the group but we're always looking still. And in terms of Byron (Jones), he's still working his way back. He's here. He works hard. And so for us, we're just letting him get back to try and be back as soon as he can."

DOLPHINS NOT DEALING GESICKI

Mike Gesicki's name came up in trade speculation in the media for a while, the logic being that he's not a good fit for the Mike McDaniel, he's a pending free agent and his role in the offense diminished for a while.

But Gesicki has become more of a factor in the passing game in recent weeks, and if we're operating under the idea that the Dolphins are going for it in 2022, why would they get rid of maybe their best red zone option?

As Grier explained it, though, the Dolphins never were close to trading Gesicki before the deadline.

"I received no phone calls about Mike and we were not actively shopping him," Grier said. "Mike has done a good job. I know it's been chronicled, his journey, but he's made plays for us. He's a valued member here. I know he and Mike (McDaniel) have really been working and talking and spending time with each other and it's been fun watching Mike, and I think you see the joy he's having playing, especially the touchdown last week."

HOW THE WILSON TRADE CAME ABOUT

While it's easy to say the Dolphins really wanted to get Wilson because the 49ers were shopping after they acquired Christian McCaffrey, the reality is Miami decided it needed a new running back after they included Chase Edmonds in the trade for Chubb.

And the reason the Dolphins included Edmonds in the trade is that the Broncos insisted on it.

Once they were in need of a new running back, Wilson became a logical option given his time together in San Francisco with Mike McDaniel.

"(McDaniel) probably had a little bit of influence on that one," Grier said. "Jeff is a guy we've watched. He's a tough kid. He's physical. We had talked about him in the offseason as well. So when the opportunity came when Denver asked for Chase, I mean, it was specifically to get the deal done. They wanted Chase, so we had to find a running back and fortunately, John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) and talking to them, we were able to get a deal done to get Jeff here and I know he and Mike and Raheem (Mostert) were all hugging and having their kumbaya moment together, being back together. But it's cool. He adds toughness. He's familiar with the system. So very excited to get him here and see what he adds to the team."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

