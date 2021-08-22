Dolphins vs. Atlanta: Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the plays and moments that stood out in the first half of the Dolphins preseason game against Atlanta

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason home game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

-- Zach Sieler led the charge after two successful Atlanta run when he met Quadree Ollison at the line.

-- After earlier allowing a 16-yard completion, Byron Jones had great coverage on a third-down incompletion that forced Atlanta to settle for a field goal on its first drive.

-- The Dolphins offense was spectacularly efficient on its first drive, marching 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown.

-- Myles Gaskin was the playmaker on the drive, with a 19-yard reception off a borderline pick play, then breaking a tackle to gain 12 yards on a third-and-9 reception, then gaining 16 yards on a run to the 1-yard line thanks to great blocks by the right side of the line (Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis).

-- The Dolphins showed off the multiple ways they can use rookie Jaylen Waddle on that drive with a bubble screen, a soft toss off a jet sweep and a short completion downfield.

-- The Dolphins offense continued to carve the Atlanta defense, which rested several starters, on the second drive.

-- Jakeem Grant caught a couple of short passes, good for 7 and 9 yards, near the end of the first quarter.

-- Salvon Ahmed showed great balance when he fought off a low tackle attempt after catching a short pass from Tua to gain 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter.

-- Tua came up with an impressive 13-yard completion over the middle to Mike Gesicki to convert a third-and-6 on the second touchdown drive.

-- Tua did a great job of stepping up in the pocket to find Gaskin wide open running across the field on Gaskin's second touchdown, an 8-yard reception.

-- Raekwon Davis got good immediate pressure on A.J. McCarron when he drove the running back backward.

-- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen, removed from the COVID list Friday, was very active.

-- Nik Needham and Eric Rowe had great coverage on throws from the 2-yard line on second and fourth down, forcing incompletions on both plays.

-- Liam Eichenberg came in at right tackle to replace Jesse Davis at the start of the Dolphins' third possession.

-- The left side of the line (Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley) opened up a big hole for Malcolm Brown, who gained 9 yards on a run.

-- Tua had another play where he showed his feel in the pocket and stepped up, this time hitting Mack Hollins for 13 yards on third-and-10.

-- On the next play, Tua threw a strike deep down the middle to Mike Gesicki for a 30-yard gain, though Gesicki limped off the field after the play.

-- Eguavoen capped his nice first half by sacking Feleipe Franks on back-to-back plays in the final two minutes of the half.

-- Cre'Von LeBlanc forced a fumble on Atlanta's run on third-and-20 late in the first half, though the Falcons were able to recover the loose ball.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

-- A short kickoff by Jason Sanders combined with some sloppy tackling allowed Atlanta to start the first drive at the game at its 37.

-- The Dolphins gave up a first down on back-to-back runs by Quadree Ollison of 3 and 7 yards.

-- Tua Tagovailoa was 5-for-5 on that first drive, but he was sacked on a second-and-6 in Atlanta territory.

-- Waddle was hurt at the end of Gaskin's 16-yard run when he appeared to get kicked in the leg by an Atlanta defender, but he was back into the lineup on Miami's next possession.

-- Tua did a nice job of picking up 8 yards on a scramble when he couldn't find a receiver late in the first quarter, but he had no business falling forward at the end of the play and taking an unnecessary hit. The right move here would have been to slide.

-- Austin Jackson got called for holding on the first play of the second quarter when he grabbed a lineman's jersey and failed to let go in time.

-- Tua had a rare misfire on a second-and-6 when he had Jaylen Waddle open in the flat.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 20-yard scramble to Feleipe Franks on a fourth-and-2 when they let him scramble up the middle after Benardrick McKinney got some penetration.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel was called for roughing the passer and Sam Eguavoen for defensive pass interference on the same play.

-- Nickel corner Justin Coleman was beaten cleanly by wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on a quick slant from the 2-yard line, but he was bailed out when Sharpe dropped an easy touchdown pass.

-- The Dolphins' third drive ended with an incompletion on fourth-and-3 from the Atlanta 14 when Tua threw a short slant to Malcolm Perry, but safety Richie Grant immediately knocked the ball away from Perry's hands.

-- Jason Sanders was wide left on a 58-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half, though it was a good job to even get him a chance at that kick after getting the ball at their 40 with 19 seconds left.