SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Coaches Assess Tua's Progress and Readiness

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa still hasn't played a down in the NFL after the first four weeks of the NFL regular season, but his quarterback coach says he's making steady progress.

“I think he continues to improve every day," assistant coach Robby Brown said Tuesday. "He comes in, he works hard from a mental perspective. He works hard from a physical perspective. He’s sitting under a really smart guy right now that helps him out. Like I’ve said in the past — I know I’m not saying anything new to you guys — but ‘Fitz’ (Ryan Fitzpatrick) is very open to helping him. Just different things that he’s learned over 16 years under center, so that helps a lot.

"I think he asks good questions. He asks good questions during the game sitting there listening to the play. Then when we come over and look at the pictures, he asks good questions, so I think his development, I’ve been pleased with it so far. It’s just keep doing what he’s doing and going in to prepare every single day. He’s done a good job with that.”

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey earlier said he was confident about Tagovailoa's level of readiness should he pressed into action.

The Dolphins announced via their Twitter account Tuesday morning that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, one day after head coach Brian Flores left some room for interpretation in his day-after-the-game Zoom media session.

Tagovailoa certainly wasn't helped by the lack of offseason practices and a preseason, but who knows whether that would have made a difference in whether he'd have been in the lineup by now.

“We get him ready every week, and we have what he feels comfortable with," Gailey said. "I do that with Fitz too. I say, 'What are you most comfortable with?' We ask Tua, 'What are you most comfortable with?' So if he has to go into the game — like you said, he’s one play away from having to play — I feel like he’ll go in and play well. He’s a rookie and hasn’t played in a preseason game. He hadn’t been in a game at all, so it’ll be a new experience for him. He’ll have to go in there with eyes wide open, but I think knowing the person that he is and knowing the type of preparation that he puts in, I think he’s going to be ready when his time is called.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Make the Right QB Call

The Miami Dolphins announced on Twitter that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain their starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against San Francisco

Alain Poupart

by

Miamifan45years

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down

After the fourth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 4 Observations ... And Former Miami Dolphins Updates

Week 4 brought some scheduling changes, more impressive performances from the NFL's elite quarterbacks, and sacks by former Miami Dolphins defensive ends

Alain Poupart

Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start Again at QB for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5

The Miami Dolphins announced on their Twitter account Tuesday morning that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick again would start at quarterback in Week 5

Alain Poupart

Tua Talk Provides Interesting Comments

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores offered a less-than-resounding declaration that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be his starting quarterback for the next game

Alain Poupart

Dolphins vs. Seahawks: Instant reaction

The Miami Dolphins came up short against the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 4 game at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Evolution of DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker put up big numbers against Seattle, but most impressive was that he did it in a game where he was injured

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 31-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Notes, Quotes and Anecdotes

The Miami Dolphins made some lineup changes against Seattle, while DeVante Parker and Jason Sanders had noteworthy performances

Alain Poupart