Dolphins Have Busy Agenda for Juneteenth

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have joined the rest of the NFL in observing Juneteenth, but they've also taken it a step further.

In addition to giving Hard Rock Stadium employees a paid day off Friday as a day of observance and reflection, the organization has offered resources and additional events and activities, such as an online forum about the history of the holiday, which commemorates the official end of salary in 1865. Although the Emancipation Declaration occurred in 1863, it wasn't until General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 with news that the Civil War and read General Order Number 3, which stated: "The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

The forum is conducted by Makiba Foster of the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale and Paul George from History Miami.

The Dolphins also will have a Juneteenth screening of the movie "Selma" at the Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night. The movie chronicles Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march for equality through Alabama in 1965.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Breakthrough Miami and the Urban League of Broward County.

The Dolphins also were among the teams who recognized Juneteenth on their Twitter account and they provided a link to the Juneteenth website.

A few Dolphins players also tweeted about Juneteenth, with the list including Jakeem Grant, Raekwon McMillan, Shaq Lawson and rookie Robert Hunt.

The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with a black head coach (Brian Flores) and a black general manager (Chris Grier).

