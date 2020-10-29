SI.com
Will Tua Have Full Lineup for First NFL Start?

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows he'll be facing a tough challenge in his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but the possibility exists he'll be without two key offensive teammates.

The Dolphins' injury report Thursday listed wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Adam Shaheen as both being limited for each of the first two practices of the week.

Parker left the game against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter two Sundays ago because of a groin injury. It's the third different injury with which Parker has been listed on the injury report after hamstring and ankle injuries.

Parker has been on the injury report the week prior to every game except for the Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, though he has played every game.

The 2015 first-round pick leads the Dolphins in receptions with 29 catches for 364 yards and clearly is the team's best receiver.

DeVante Parker
Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports

Shaheen, meanwhile, was not among the players reported in the press box to have suffered an injury in the game against the Jets. He is listed with a shoulder injury.

Shaheen is coming off his best game with the Dolphins as he caught a touchdown pass and later set up another score with a 43-yard reception.

After coming over in a trade with the Chicago Bears over the summer, Shaheen signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

RELATED: Dolphins keeping Shaheen around

Two other offensive skill position players missed practice Thursday, with Jakeem Grant out with an illness and fellow wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. announcing on Twitter the birth of his daughter Thursday morning.

The expectation is that both Grant and Bowden will be available against the Rams, and Tagovailoa's task clearly would be made easier by having Parker and Shaheen was well.

