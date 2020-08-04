The Miami Dolphins did not have a player opt out of the 2020 season until Tuesday afternoon when wide receiver Allen Hurns announced his decision on Twitter.

Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out of the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns tweeted. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season. All love."

Hurns, who played at the University of Miami, started seven games in 2019 after signing just after the start of training camp. He finished with 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns and missed two games because of a concussion he sustained at Dallas.

Despite his experience, Hurns wasn't necessarily a lock to make the active roster because the Dolphins have a lot of options at wide receiver and few sure things behind expected starters DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson likely will make the team, but the Dolphins have other contenders for roster spots at wide receiver such as Isaiah Ford, 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings, as well as rookie free agents Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns involving COVID-19.

