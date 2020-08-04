AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Have Their First Opt-Out

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins did not have a player opt out of the 2020 season until Tuesday afternoon when wide receiver Allen Hurns announced his decision on Twitter.

Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out of the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns tweeted. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season. All love."

Hurns, who played at the University of Miami, started seven games in 2019 after signing just after the start of training camp. He finished with 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns and missed two games because of a concussion he sustained at Dallas.

Despite his experience, Hurns wasn't necessarily a lock to make the active roster because the Dolphins have a lot of options at wide receiver and few sure things behind expected starters DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.

Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson likely will make the team, but the Dolphins have other contenders for roster spots at wide receiver such as Isaiah Ford, 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings, as well as rookie free agents Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns involving COVID-19.

RELATED: New NFL COVID Rules Finalized

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest Dolphins news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the AllDolphins page. Mobile users click the notification bell.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OTD in Dolphins History: Two Hall of Fame inductions

Quarterback Bob Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4, 1990 and Nick Buoniconti joined him in Canton exactly 11 years later

Alain Poupart

New NFL COVID-19 Rules Finalized

The Miami Dolphins and the other 31 teams will be using a different set of rules when it comes to roster management in 2020 and the added roster flexibility increases the need to find young talent

Alain Poupart

Number 41 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 41 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Number 40 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 40 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Can Preston Pick Up Where He Left Off?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is on track to return after his 2019 knee injury, but the question is whether he can be as productive as he was as a rookie

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Hit the Field

The Miami Dolphins reached another step in this most unusual training camp when they hit the practice field for the start of the acclimation period

Alain Poupart

Ja'Wuan James Update, Part 2

Alain Poupart

A Ja'Wuan James update ...

Alain Poupart

Jesse Davis Remains the Constant on the Dolphins O-line

Jesse Davis is surrounded by new faces on the Dolphins offensive line, but at least he's got some familiarity with his new position coaches

Alain Poupart

Number 42 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 42 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart