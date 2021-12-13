Brian Flores December 13 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach met with the media following the team's bye and touched on a variety of topics

As the Miami Dolphins reconvened Monday followed their bye, head coach Brian Flores addressed the media via Zoom.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Flores confirms that running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both tested positive for COVID-19, which is how they landed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list.

-- The workout of veteran running back Lamar Miller was connected to the COVID-19 issues, and Flores suggests there was more than one player involved.

-- The Dolphins will be having a walk-through Monday and Flores says he expects Michael Deiter to be out there and practicing this week. Deiter was seen sporting a walking boot when the team had a walk-through last Wednesday.

-- The popular topic of Will Fuller V comes up again, and Flores says the wide receiver will not be at practice this week. Flores then declines to talk specifics when asked whether there's more at play with Fuller than his finger injury.

-- Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Malcolm Brown both are nursing injuries, and Flores says he's hopeful that both will be able to practice this week.

-- Asked about Emmanuel Ogbah's performance this season, Flores focuses on intangibles like leadership and professionalism.

-- The purpose of the walk-through — jog-through, Flores calls it — as about getting back into a routine. And about knocking some of the rust off. Want to set a tone for the week.

-- I asked about the importance of playing with the lead related to how the Dolphins want to play offensively and after saying he "always wants to play with a lead" before saying his focus is on the Jets and not on what's happened during the winning streak.

-- Jaylen Waddle is having a very good statistical rookie season, but Flores is asked about his performance beyond the numbers. Flores says Waddle has done a good job of improving, absorbing information and showing the right attitude. "I've been pleased with his development over the course of the season and hopefully that continues."