Brian Flores December 20 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the Dolphins' 31-24 victory against the New York Jets and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 31-24 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Jaylen Waddle and Phillip Lindsay are both coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

-- The decision to give Robert Jones more snaps against the Jets was game plan specific.

-- Here comes the obligatory Will Fuller question, and Flores says there have been setbacks and he doesn't expect him back this season.

-- The failed fake punt was Flores' call, he says, and he takes full responsibility for it.

-- The Christian Wilkins celebration is brought up and Flores says he liked the support of his teammates. "It's always nice to see that." Gonna guess here that Flores isn't necessarily a big fan of those kind of celebrations. Says he's concerned offense and defense, not dances.

-- Salvon Ahmed was healthy and ready to go for the game against the Jets, but he ended up not getting any offensive snaps mainly because of the way Duke Johnson was performing. Flores praised Ahmed and Gaskin for their work getting themselves ready after being on the COVID-19 list.

-- Flores says he encourages player celebrations but within reason, particularly as it pertains to the play clock, and suggested he'll be having a conversation with Wilkins.

-- Nik Needham lined up at safety against the Jets, and Flores praised his intelligence in being able to play different roles.

-- In perhaps the most predictable answer of the year, Flores is asked what's going to determine the AFC playoff teams and he replied: execution.

-- Jevon Holland needed to be activated to have a chance to play Sunday, but he remains on the COVID-19 list.