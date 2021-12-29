Brian Flores December 29 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The media session begins with Flores being asked about Hall of Famer John Madden, who died Tuesday at the age of 85. Flores calls it a sad day for everyone. "He's up there on the Mount Everest of coaching." Flores indicates he never had the chance to meet Madden.

--The Dolphins will be getting several players off the COVID-19 list Wednesday: Cethan Carter, Justin Coleman, Greg Mancz, Duke Riley and Robert Jones.

-- Jaylen Waddle was not used as a punt returner against the Saints on Monday night, and Flores says there are a lot of factors involved in that decision. "We'll always do what we feel is best."

-- Despite the fact the Dolphins clearly are in a playoff race, Flores says the goal is always to make every week as normal as possible. Calls Tennessee a big, big test for the Dolphins.

-- Flores calls Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons one of the most impressive guy he's seen this year. Then mentions to praise several members of the Titans front seven, but says Simmons definitely is at the forefront.

-- Simmons will challenge the Dolphins interior offensive linemen and could prevent Tua Tagovailoa from being able to step up in the pocket if he gets push up front.

-- Tua is going to have to do a good job of preparation this week and avoid making mistakes against a good Tennessee defense, but Flores emphasizes it's not just about Tua. The question also included his assessment of Tua's performance Monday night, but Flores doesn't address that subject.

-- The forecast for Tennessee on Sunday calls for temperatures in the 20s with maybe a little snow, but Flores certainly isn't about to fret about dealing with tougher weather conditions. "We expect a tough, physical, tense 60-minute ballgame."