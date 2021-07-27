Flores Tuesday Morning Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics on the day the players reported for training camp

Miami Dolphins players reported to the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium for the start of training camp Tuesday, and to mark the occasion head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Before taking questions, Flores sends condolences to the family of Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who died this weekend as the result of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car while riding a bike.

-- The first question involves Xavien Howard and Flores says he's excited to work to Howard and all players on hand, though he says any conversations related to Howard's situation will remain confidential.

-- Relating to the vaccination issue, Flores says he's hesitant to talk about anybody's medical situation, saying only that he himself is vaccinated.

-- Flores says the only thing they can do is educate the players, but ultimately every player has to make his own decision.

-- Flores reveals that second-round pick Liam Eichenberg has signed his rookie contract and is at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

-- Flores says he's looking for from his players is daily improvement.

-- Preston Williams is going to start training camp on PUP as he works his way back from his November 2020 injury. Based on what we saw in the open practices of the spring, this is not a surprising development. Flores says the conditioning test will determine whether other players start the same way.

-- The obligatory Tua question comes late in the session. "We're excited about Tua. We're excited about all the quarterbacks."