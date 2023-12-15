McDaniel December 15 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- After entering the media room, McDaniel immediately tells reporters "you guys are not going to like me today." That was a signal there might be little definitive news provided, but McDaniel does say that DeShon Elliott is still in the concussion protocol and is out, and so is Robert Hunt.

-- Tyreek Hill will not practice, but will be listed as questionable.

-- At center, there is no clear answer as to who would start if Liam Eichenberg can't play because this will be the first practice of the week and McDaniel says he needs to see what Jonotthan Harrison and Matt Skura can do this soon as joining the team.

-- Lester Cotton is in the mix as a possibility to start at center.

-- McDaniel says the offensive playbook doesn't necessarily shrink because of all the injury issues on the offensive line.

-- The Jets defense's ranking is not representative of how good a unit it is, and we'll second that notion.

-- McDaniel suggests that Hill technically could practice Friday, but it wouldn't be up to his standard. Adds that Hill will play if he feels confident he can be the same player he's always been and doctors give him the green light.

-- Zach Wilson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Houston last Sunday, and McDaniel says it's "cool" because of what it shows in terms of Wilson's resilience and conviction following his benching earlier this season.

-- Wilson's performance is just one reason McDaniel says his players aren't taking the Jets lightly.

-- McDaniel says the focus has been good all week and there has been no hangover effect from the Monday night loss.