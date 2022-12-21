Mike McDaniel December 21 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Wednesday media session ahead of their Week 16 matchup against Green Bay

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with OC Frank Smith and his role, and McDaniel calls him a tremendous resource and a valuable set of eyes.

-- When it comes to the Dolphins defense, McDaniel says every coach on the staff would answer in the negative.

-- The Dolphins are last in the NFL in converting in third-and-3 or shorter situations, something that McDaniel is well aware of, and he says there are a lot of factors involved. "You have to keep chopping wood to figure it out." McDaniel says he understands that it's annoying to fans when the Dolphins pass on third-and-1 and the play fails — Miami is 1-for-8 in third-down conversions when passing. Says he's aware the Dolphins need to get better in those situations to win games.

-- Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday night, and McDaniel says it's his approach is not to discourage players to pay attention — understanding that the big picture always is most important. As we've written before, the Dolphins' best candidates should be Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa and Christian Wilkins. McDaniel adds that he understands it's important to players.

-- Mike Gesicki continues to be ignored in the passing game and McDaniel says he doesn't like that the tight end continues to have to answer those questions. Blames himself for not getting Gesicki more involved.

