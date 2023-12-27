McDaniel December 27 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with WR Jaylen Waddle and McDaniel calls him "one of the toughest fast guys he's ever been around" and adds it's tough to rule him out for this week. The injury is a high ankle sprain, with McDaniel calling it not too severe.

-- Raheem Mostert has "some bumps," including another on his ankle, but McDaniel says "good luck telling that guy" (he's not playing). As McDaniel adds, Mostert isn't a player who needs a lot of reps to get ready.

-- Robbie Chosen indeed is in the concussion protocol, but he's responded well and has checked off boxes to this point. He won't practice Wednesday but might be able to do some walk-through participation.

-- Guard Robert Hunt isn't quite day-to-day yet, but McDaniel says he's getting closer to that. Sure doesn't sound like he'll be playing against Baltimore on Sunday.

-- McDaniel says he doesn't know a victory at Baltimore would give the Dolphins their first AFC East title since 2008, just like he said he didn't know the team had clinched a playoff berth with the win against Dallas until he got into the locker room and was told.

-- Tua Tagovailoa had a breakout game at Baltimore in Week 2 of the 2022 season when he tied the franchise record with six touchdown passes, and McDaniel called a step in the journey and the growth. Adds one of the plays that stand out was an interception he threw on a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle because it was a great teaching moment in that McDaniel had to tell him he was trying to win the game by himself on every play. McDaniel says one of the things he loved about that game is that afterward Tua was more focused about the first half and the mistakes he made than the remarkable comeback he engineered.

-- The Dolphins are plus-8 in turnover margin in December, and McDaniel points out it speaks to desired progression in that department. Adds it speaks to accountability. The Dolphins have committed only one turnover in those four games, Tua's fumble near the Tennessee goal line in the Monday night game.

-- McDaniel struggles when asked for his reaction about national media narratives that Baltimore is a smash-mouth type of team and the Dolphins are more fancy, like "basketball on grass" and he currently points out he's not concerning himself with what pundits have to say. Adds that every team has the opportunity to define itself every single week.

-- McDaniel talking about Lamar Jackson says his super athleticism is being held against him. "He's developed every year in the pass game." Adds the Baltimore offense presents unique problems.