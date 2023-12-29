McDaniel December 29 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Tua is playing against Baltimore, in case that was in question.

-- WR Jaylen Waddle will be out because of his ankle injury.

-- Robert Hunt will be listed as questionable. He did a little work Thursday and will be assessed after practice Friday. There have been no setbacks.

-- Tua's thumb injury occurred during the Dallas game, but McDaniel said he didn't find out until the net day. The injury occurred in the first quarter. Happened, as expected, when he hit a defensive player's helmet.

-- Jevon Holland has missed the past four games because of knee injuries, and McDaniel says he's "optimistic" about him. Adds the biggest thing is not having any setbacks Friday.

-- Raheem Mostert is "probably a guy I'm least worried about" and he'll get a little work Friday and no issues with De'Von Achane.

-- WR Robbie Chosen remains in concussion protocol and the final stages of clearance will happen Friday, and McDaniel says he's optimistic that will happen.

-- Facing a team like Baltimore with the top seed in the AFC at stake, McDaniel says it's been easy to keep the players up no matter how emotional the victory against Dallas was.

-- Regarding his joke to Dan Marino capture on "Hard Knocks" about how the Dolphins are coming for his records, McDaniel said he did it to make Marino laugh. Adds that Marino always has hoped for another Dolphins QB to break his record. McDaniel accurately points out that Marino's 5000 yards in 1984 probably equates to 6,500 yards these days because of the rule changes.

-- On the team already having set a record for most sacks in a season, McDaniel points out it's a team effort that includes the pass rush and coverage, along with blitzes.

-- Asked about Cleveland and its ability to overcome injuries to clinch a playoff berth and remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and whether all injuries can be overcome, McDaniel brings up a favorite saying of his, "Adversity is opportunity" and says it's all about everybody focusing on their task.

-- The last question deals with Chase Claypool, and McDaniel says there's been "an uptick in involvement" in practice. Adds that everyone understands what Waddle brings to our team. "Chase has done an unbelievable job defining to me who he truly is." Says he expects to see a bit more of him.