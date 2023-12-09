McDaniel December 9 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Christian Wilkins' groin injury isn't serious enough that it will keep him out of the lineup Monday night, based on the information the Dolphins currently have.

-- Safety Jevon Holland is a question mark, but McDaniel reiterates any decision made with him will be made with the big picture in mind.

-- Terron Armstead has not experienced any setbacks this week and he'll be listed as questionable, but Robert Hunt is out.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker will be going on injured reserve later today. Remember that the Dolphins have only one spot for a player to be designated to return, but McDaniel says it's not an automatic that it'll go to him.

-- The Dolphins have nine players leading their position in the AFC in Pro Bowl fan voting, and McDaniel says what it tells him is that. fans enjoying watching the Dolphins and the way they play. Adds that there's no resentment among players for someone getting a lot of votes, mentions everyone taking pride and enjoyment out of somebody getting votes.

-- In terms of player development, McDaniel shares his philosophy of maximizing players' ability and taking all the responsibility on his shoulders when things go wrong but send the credit to others after successes.

-- On the idea of playing on a Monday night, McDaniel says he understands the overall goal of the league thriving and that it comes with the territory for successful teams. Says he looks at him as a compliment, and an opportunity to be taken seriously.

-- McDaniel said it' "jumps off the tape" that Tennessee is a team that tries to beat you up physically and that's playoff-style football. McDaniel went as far as calling it a "tremendous rep."