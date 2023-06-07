Mike McDaniel June 7 Minicamp Media Session Highlights

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session ahead of their second minicamp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday minicamp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Robbie Chosen has made a good early impression on McDaniel, who calls him one of the most coachable players he's been around. Talks about his willingness to take instruction. Also talks about Chosen's understanding of the Dolphins' place in the South Florida community.

-- Tyreek Hill hasn't been seen taking team reps in practices open to the media, and McDaniel says he's going to be "consistently inconsistent" when it comes to player maintenance or work load. Points out that Hill is executing his assignments in walk-throughs. "He's night and day compared to last year in terms of where he was with the offense."

-- In terms of Tua Tagovailoa and what makes for a good practice day, McDaniel starts off by saying he needs to have full ownership of what he's doing and what everybody else on offense is doing, and adds he has checked the box in that aspect every day. "He's been as consistent as anybody day in and day out."

-- Asked about Connor Williams and whether he might show up before the end of minicamp, McDaniel says he's not inclined to put out publicly the "inner workings" of the team but reiterates the team is in constant communication with the center.

-- Linebacker David Long Jr. hasn't been seen in open practices so far and McDaniel indicates he had a "minor tweak" in earlier offseason work. Given his injury history from his past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, this is problematic. Yes, even at this stage of the calendar. McDaniel adds, "I love his energy. I love what he brings to the locker room."

-- Next question deals with the players who have taken reps in Long's absence, and McDaniel repeats his mantra is "adversity is opportunity" and mentions the extra reps that rookies, as well as Andrew Van Ginkel have gotten.

-- Jalen Ramsey also hasn't taken part in team sessions in the practices open to the media, but McDaniel says he's been exactly what the team has needed in terms of setting a tone with the new defense. "He's fit right in with a lot of the veterans here. You can already see him push X (Xavien Howard) to X's benefit."

-- Asked about adding high-profile players without hurting chemistry, McDaniel concedes it can be tricky but adds that GM Chris Grier and him discuss the potential effect of a newcomer on the team before making any move.

-- Regarding Tua and the work he's done on his body this offseason, McDaniel praises his quarterback for being everything you'd want in terms of professionalism and doing what he needs to do his job at a high level.

-- Last question deals with the camera attached to Tua's helmet (and that of every QB at practice) and McDaniel indicates that's actually more beneficial for coaches because Tua has great recall after the fact of what he saw on a particular play.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.